After weeks of online rumors, Paul Skenes confirmed dating the well-known LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. He was selected first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates and is currently playing in the minor levels. Paul, a highly regarded MLB prospect, finally talks openly about dating Olivia.

Dunne was most recently spotted sitting by herself in a sky box suite at one of the Single-A games in Bradenton. According to Skenes, Dunne was in the suite because admirers were harassing her.

Skenes' remarks were probably inspired by what occurred to Dunne at LECOM Park on Tuesday night when Paul made his affiliated-ball debut.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I do wish she could come to a baseball game and just enjoy it. It does irk me. I don’t have any control over it. She really doesn’t either. I’m sure it’ll get better as I go up levels, but that’s something I want for her."

Dunne was initially seated at home plate, but when teasing from fans got out of hand, she ended up watching from the broadcast booth. Hopefully, Dunne will get less fan teasing once Skenes is promoted to the majors.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunnes' relationship

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes have only recently begun dating. After he assisted the Tigers in winning this year's College World Series, the Pirates took the former LSU pitcher with the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft. In Skenes' contract, a record $9.2 million bonus was included.

Even though he has a sizable contract, relationship news gets greater attention on the internet. This news is related to his relationship with LSU gymnast and social media sensation Olivia Dunne.

With a seven-figure NIL endorsement agreement and 12 million followers on Instagram and TikTok, Dunne was regarded as the most valuable female college athlete in 2018. The two started dating because Elena Marenas, Dunne's flatmate at LSU, was seeing Paul Skenes' best friend. From there, their interaction with each other began. Now, they are in a happy relationship.