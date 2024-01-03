"People can't understand I can root for both" - When 'Modern Family' actor Eric Stonestreet defended his dual loyalties to two MLB teams

Known for his iconic role as Cameron Tucker on Modern Family, Eric Stonestreet has been making people laugh for decades. When it comes to baseball, the celebrated actor takes a rather unorthodox approach.

In the 11 years that Modern Family was being produced, Stonestreet's portrayal of a gay character (despite being straight himself) garnered many awards. The winner of a pair of Emmy Awards, Stonestreet made his big-screen debut in the 2000 Cameron Crowe film Almost Famous.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm watching a film where Eric Stonestreet (Cam from Modern Family) plays a straight, tough womaniser. It's very hard to believe" - Notgavin

A native of Kansas City, Stonestreet has been cheering for the Royals since childhood and even joined the team's ownership group in 2019. However, as he revealed on a 2016 episode of The Colbert Report, the Royals aren't his only big-league allegiance.

In the interview, host Stephen Colbert asked Eric Stonestreet about his favorite MLB team. Although Colbert acknowledged Stonestreet's love of the Kansas City Royals, the host was wondering if the actor had any affinity for LA-based teams.

In his response, Stonestreet admitted that he was a Los Angeles Dodgers season ticket holder. The celebrated Modern Family star then went on to claim that both people in his hometown of Kansas City, as well as counterparts in his adopted home of LA, cannot understand how he can root for both sides.

Last April, Stonestreet was in attendance at the NFL Draft in Kansas City. When it came time for the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs to make their selection, Stonestreet took to the podium to announce that the team would be selecting Felix Anudike-Uzomah, another KC native, with their 31st overall pick.

Eric Stonestreet's brand of humor extends to baseball

In the biggest role of his career, Eric Stonestreet played Cam Tucker to such a convincing degree that many are shocked to see him in another role. As such, the 52-year-old has never been shy about occupying different worlds and seeing the humor in doing so.

When it comes to baseball, things are apparently no different. A chameleon by nature, Stonestreet is able to seamlessly swap between his NL team and his AL team. However, with the Royals looking doomed to obscurity for the foreseeable future and the Dodgers having made some of the biggest offseason moves ever that year, 2024 may challenge Stonestreet's previously-held loyalties.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.