Pete Alonso Injury Update: Latest health status, possible stint on IL and expected recovery time for New York Mets slugger

The New York Mets were dealt a major blow when Pete Alonso exited Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves with an injury.

Alonso was struck with a 97 mph Charlie Morton fastball to his left wrist and he fell to the ground soon after being hit. He was examined by the trainers before being replaced at first base by Mark Canha.

The Mets initially feared the worst for Alonso but he was later seen in the dugout with his left hand wrapped while watching the rest of the game unfold.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mike Kurland @Mike_Kurland



TBD on injury. Should get X-rays right away. #Mets Pete Alonso left tonight's game injured after being hit by this pitch. Walked to first and left shortly after.TBD on injury. Should get X-rays right away. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #Mets Pete Alonso left tonight's game injured after being hit by this pitch. Walked to first and left shortly after.TBD on injury. Should get X-rays right away. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/IDHEEscWjD

Later on Wednesday, New York revealed that X-rays on Alonso's left wrist came back negative, and he is considered day-to-day with a contusion. However, he is expected to have a CT scan for an MRI on Thursday.

Given that Alonso is listed as 'day-to-day' on the Mets' injury report card, he should be able to return to action by next week. However, New York should be careful to avoid rushing the two-time All-Star back into their lineup.

Allowing Alonso to recover fully will be the best way course of action.

Pete Alonso's stats in the 2023 MLB season

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso has had a strong start to the 2023 MLB season. The New York Mets slugger has recorded 53 hits and an impressive 22 home runs in 221 at-bats with a .231 average.

Despite Alonso's showings, the Mets are in fourth place in the NL East with a 30-33 record.

The New York outfit is not exactly where they want to be but they're still in contention for a playoff berth. The Mets will need to string together a group of positive results till the All-Star game next month to remain in the hunt for the postseason.

Alonso will be crucial to New York's hopes of qualifying for the playoffs and the team will be hoping that he returns to the field as soon as possible.

Poll : 0 votes