Pete Alonso is clearly struggling with his game, and it's visible now. He isn't hitting and is on track for the worst statistical year in his five-year big league career. The slugging first baseman's statistics are declining overall, and he is currently going 1-for-18, similar to his dismal last three months.

Alonso made a single on his first at-bat before going hitless on his subsequent two visits. Alonso went 1-for-3 in the game vs. Dodgers.

Alonso said, “As a hitter, you just wish you could have a magic wand, and make the ball find grass or a seat. But it doesn’t work that way.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the seventh, he grounded into a double play. Then, in the eighth, he misfired on a throw that would have completed a 3-6-3 double play to end the inning, allowing the winning run to score.

Although 28-year-old Alonso hasn't used his injury as an excuse, it is evident that he hasn't been the same since being placed on the injured list due to a bone bruise and sprain in his left wrist.

Pete Alonso's career statistics

The 2019 season marked Pete Alonso's Major League Baseball debut. Alonso represented the Florida Gators in college baseball before being chosen by the Mets in the 2016 MLB Draft.

Alonso won the National League Rookie of the Year Award and set a major league record for most rookie home runs with 53.

He has played in three MLB All-Star games and led the league in home runs and runs batted in 2019 and 2022, respectively. Alonso was put on the injured list on June 7 after getting struck by a pitch and suffering a bone bruise and left wrist strain. Due to the injury, it was anticipated that he would be out for three to four weeks. However, he recovered quickly and was taken off the injury list on June 18.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault