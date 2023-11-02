Pete Davidson rocks SNL promo in stylish New York Mets bomber jacket alongside singer Ice Spice

Pete Davidson has returned to Saturday Night Live, this time in the role of the host. A new teaser for the show features Davidson alongside musical guest Ice Spice. Davidson was seen posing with Ice Spice in a New York Mets bomber jacket.

He rocked the SNL promo and looked stylish. After the writers' strike began on May 2, all the upcoming episodes of the show were canceled, with Davidson and musical guest Lil Uzi Vert scheduled for May 6. Ice Spice made her TV debut on October 14, during the premiere of season 49.

"Pete Davidson doing tonight’s SNL promo in his Mets bomber w Ice Spice 🥶"

Fans were quick to notice Davidson in a Mets jacket and thus, started to comment on the post.

One fan wrote:"It's the best he's looked in awhile 🧡💙", while the other commented: "Pete stole SZA's whole flow with the mets jacket."

Pete Davidson is actually a Yankees fan

Earlier in 2016, Davidson, who is a Staten Island (New York) native, revealed in an interview that he grew up as a Yankees fan.

"It's either a Yankee fan or a Met fan when you grow up in New York and why would you pick the Mets when they're not good? You go with the team that wins. So I picked the Yankees," Davidson said (via The Post Game).

He also had this to say about the Mets fans:

"I felt really bad for Mets fans. I don't know why you would be a Met fan if you grow up in New York and have the choice. It's like, do you want to be upset all the time?"

Pete Davidson began performing stand-up comedy in 2013, prior to being cast on NBC's late-night sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live for eight seasons.

Early in the 2010s, Davidson made brief appearances as a guest star on Guy Code, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Friends of the People, and Wild 'n Out.

In addition to co-writing and starring in the semi-autobiographical comedy-drama The King of Staten Island and the Peacock series Bupkis, Davidson also starred and executive produced the comedy Big Time Adolescence.