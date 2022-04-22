“Look, I ****** up. I messed up when I did what I did, ok? I can’t bring it back" - Pete Rose confesses his remorse, expects to be entered in the Hall of Fame ballot 33 years after his suspension

The Pete Rose betting scandal continues. The former MLB All-Star and manager was suspended from baseball in 1989 after he was caught betting on the Cincinnati Reds while he managed them. Rose was banned from baseball and the Hall of Fame.

However, there is a twist. Colorado Rockies All-Star Charlie Blackmon recently endorsed sports betting site MaximBet. Blackmon is the first Major League player to sign a contract with a sports betting site.

Everyone knows that it is against the rules for a player or manager to bet on any team while actively on a roster. However, in Pete Rose's case, the controversy goes beyond this. Rose did not bet on any team while he was a player. He only bet on teams while he was a manager. This begs the question, why can't Rose be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player?

Rose spoke about this and seemed remorseful.

“Look, I ****** up. I messed up when I did what I did, ok? I can’t bring it back" -Pete Rose

He knows he made a mistake, but he still feels that he should be in the Hall of Fame.

The Pete Rose Baseball Ban Continues To Age Like Room Temperature Mayonnaise.

"The Pete Rose Baseball Ban Continues To Age Like Room Temperature Mayonnaise. My latest via @Miami Herald and @Bookies" -@billsperos

Pete Rose's Background

Pete Rose grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, and made his debut for the Reds in April 1963. He won the National League Rookie of the Year award that year.

Rose was a top player for most of his career and was named to the NL All-Star team for the first time in 1965. This would not be his only appearance, as he ended up making 17 All-Star teams.

Happy 81st birthday to Pete Rose! Here's my painting of him with the Big Red Machine in 1976, about to roll over the Yanks in four games to win the World Series.

"Happy 81st birthday to Pete Rose! Here’s my painting of him with the Big Red Machine in 1976, about to roll over the Yanks in four games to win the World Series." -@GraigKreindler

Rose went on to play for the Reds from 1963-1978 before playing for the Philadelphia Phillies from 1979-1983. Rose finished off his career with a short stint with the Montreal Expos before being traded back to the Reds.

Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame News Conference

Pete Rose won three World Series titles, one MVP Award, two Gold Gloves, and holds a lot of records. He has the most career hits (4,256), most career singles (3,215), most career games played (3,562), most career at-bats (14,053), and most career plate appearances (15,890).

