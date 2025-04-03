Phillies vs. Rockies: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 3, MLB 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to complete a sweep of the Colorado Rockies in the last game of their three-game series at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday. The first two games were close until the Phillies pulled away late, outscoring Colorado by an aggregate score of 11-2.

Phillies ace Taijuan Walker will take the mound against Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela, who will be taking the mound for his second start.

Phillies vs. Rockies recent form and records

The Rockies have gotten out to a 1-4 start to their 2025 campaign. With just one win through five tries on the road, Colorado is down $238 for $100-per-bet MLB bettors. Colorado has closed a +160 or higher underdog in all five matchups, with the under paying out four times. Their contests have averaged just 6.2 runs per game.

The Phillies sit atop the NL East with a 4-1 record, capitalizing on their opponents' inefficient play to put $269 worth of baseball betting profit in their supporters' pockets. After erupting for 18 runs in their first two games, Philadelphia has scored just 12 combined runs over their last three games, resulting in a 3-2 record with an average of 9.2 runs scored per game.

Injuries

Colorado

Thairo Estrada 2B 10 Day IL - Wrist

Austin Gomber SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Jeff Criswell SP 15 Day IL - Elbow

Philadelphia

Weston Wilson LF 10 Day IL - Oblique

Ranger Suarez SP 15 Day IL - Back

Starting Pitchers

Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 0.00 ERA in 2025)

Senzatela went 0-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 5:6 K/BB ratio over 7.1 IP on the road last year

Senzatela is 0-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 16:14 K/BB ratio in 28.2 IP thrown against the Phillies

Senzatela gave up 9 hits and 6 ER in 11.0 IP with 7 K and 5 BB against Philadelphia in 2021

Taijuan Walker (3-7, 7.10 ERA in 2024)

Walker went 1-3 with a 6.14 ERA and 36:24 K/BB ratio over 48.1 IP at home last year

Walker is 3-1 with a 2.34 ERA and 47:18 K/BB ratio in 50.0 IP thrown against the Rockies

Walker gave up 7 hits and 3 ER in 6.0 IP with 3 K and 0 BB against Colorado in 2023

Must-Watch Hitters

Colorado

Some balls may leave the yard during this afternoon's conclusion, with the wind blowing 15 mph out to the right center. With that, it only makes sense to ride Hunter Goodman's home run streak, which has launched him into the seats in the first two games of this series. He's +450 to hit a home run at DK today, as well as +120 to get two or more total bases.

Philadelphia

Bryce Harper has stared back at Senzatela a total of 15 times throughout his career. He's 3-for-12 with two home runs and a trio of walks equating to a .750 slugging percentage. The lefty has the third-shortest odds to hit a home run in this game (+380), and is also +115 to tally 1+ RBI.

Phillies vs. Rockies Betting Odds

Thursday 4/3 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Colorado Rockies +190 +1.5 -102 O 9.5 -115 Philadelphia Phillies -230 -1.5 -118 U 9.5 -105

Phillies vs. Rockies expert picks and game prediction

With the windy conditions at the ballpark, look for some runs to dent the Citizens Bank Park scoreboard in the finale. Walker shouldn't be installed as such a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook for his season debut, but the heavy chalk just seems to be finding ways to come back and win games early in the season. Philly will likely find a way to secure the sweep.

Phillies vs. Rockies Prediction: Philadelphia Wins 6-5

