PHOTO: Aaron Schunk's father Eric commemorates son's MLB debut for Rockies with on-the-spot sketch from stands

On Saturday, Aaron Schunk stepped up to the plate in the ninth inning of the Rockies' game against the Chicago White Sox. Although he flew out to the warning track as his team fell 11-3, the at-bat marked the zenith of decades of preparation.

Among the fans in the stands at Guaranteed Rate Field on Chicago's southside was Schunk's father, Eric. While Eric waited for a possible glimpse of his son finally taking the field, nervous energy was likely pulsing through him. During play, Eric made an elaborate sketch of the field of play, where his son would eventually make his MLB debut.

"Aaron Schunk made his MLB debut yesterday and his dad Eric was in the crowd drawing the scene to commemorate it (via @ericschunk)" - Jomboy Media

A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Schunk was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the second round of the 2019 draft out of the University of Georgia. Prior to his promotion to the big leagues at the end of June, the utility infielder was hitting .291/.339/.469, with seven home runs and 43 RBIs as a member of the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes.

While Aaron Schunk's contribution in the Chicago series was negligible, the youngster remained on the team's roster as they headed back to Colorado. On Monday night, Schunk was inserted into second base in the 10th inning as a pinch runner. When teammate Jake Cave subsequently singled, it was Schunk who represented the walk-off run against the Milwaukee Brewers, handing Colorado a 8-7 win.

"Jake Cave lines it to center field to bring in Aaron Schunk to walk it off for the Rockies vs the Brewers 8-7 in ten innings" — MLB Clutch Moments and Walk Offs

Aaron Schunk takes center stage days after MLB debut

While he was unable to garner his first MLB hit against the Chicago White Sox in front of his father, Schunk was incredibly excited to score the winning run on Monday night. Following the game, the player told the locker room media scrum about the experience:

"Super cool you know, knocking out a lot of firsts. I just told (Jake Cave) I am gonna remember you forever — first big league run, walk off, pretty special."

Although a lot more work remains for the young Schunk, if he continues to score clutch runs for his team, then there will be many more stadiums for his father Eric to try and capture on the sketchpad.

