Photo: Alex Rodriguez's ex-girlfriend Kathryne Padgett posts intimate pictures with new lover Weston Richey

Kathryne Padgett, ex-girlfriend of Alex Rodriguez, flaunted her new boyfriend, Weston Richey, on her Instagram stories. Padgett, a Texas-based fitness entrepreneur, and former collegiate soccer player, is dating Richey, a talented brand developer and video content creator.

Padgett shared a snapshot of her and Richey at a pool on her Instagram Story. On January 29, Padgett made her romance with Richey on Instagram official by publishing a post that featured PDA images of the beaming couple.

It's unknown what caused Rodriguez and Padgett to part ways. However, when they were together, they took a long vacation to Europe throughout the summer, stopping in Italy and Spain. They had previously attended several professional sporting events together, including a Mavericks-Suns matchup during the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett were sighted together at parties and nightclubs in Italy, Ibiza, Spain, and New York City throughout the summer. Padgett, 25, and the 47-year-old former New York Yankee maintained that they were "casually dating" but avoided defining their relationship publicly.

After splitting from Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez had a brief relationship with nutritionist Padgett.

They were observed supporting the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on January 2022. At the time, a source told Us they were keeping things casual. Rodriguez and Padgett were seen exercising together later in April. He claimed photo credit for a picture of her taken on Opening Day at Oakland Coliseum in the same month.

In Italy, people saw Rodriguez and Padgett making intimate eye contact. Later, Us revealed that the affair between the former shortstop and Padgett was over. However, they still get along. They enjoyed one other during their brief courtship, but nothing more serious ever developed.

