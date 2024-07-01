PHOTO: Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro flaunts her biceps in turquoise Lululemon crop top & black gym pants

Since late 2022, former MLB star Alex Rodriguez has been in a relationship with Jaclyn Cordeiro. And on Sunday, the MLB star's partner showed her commitment to fitness on social media.

Born in Canada, Cordeiro founded JACFIT, a personal training platform that helps people achieve their health goals. In her Instagram account, Cordeiro uploaded a picture of her flaunting her muscles in a Lululemon crop top and jet-black gym pants.

Jaclyn Cordeiro showing off her commitment to physical excellence (www.Instagram/jac_lynfit)

According to sources close to the couple, A-Rod has described Cordeiro as "beautiful, bright and educated as well as driven in her career and life." The former New York Yankees has also spoken of Cordeiro's nurturing abilities, as evidenced by the Ontario-born fitness coach's devotion to her two daughters.

Rodriguez takes physical fitness very seriously and has even shared images and videos of his workouts with Cordeiro on social media. Before getting involved in a relationship with Cordeiro, A-Rod was dating Kathryne Padgett, another online fitness personality.

"PHOTO: MLB icon Alex Rodriguez gives nod to fitness influencer girlfriend Jaclyn's ultimate travel look. Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez has been dating fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro since October 2022, per Page Six." - MemeCoin Hunter

A three-time MLB MVP, Rodriguez was married to his first wife, Cynthia Scurtis, from 2002 until 2008. The pair first met at a gym when A-Rod was a member of the Texas Rangers. Their marriage produced two daughters, Natasha and Ella, who are close to Cordeiro.

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro have built their relationship around similar goals

Since retiring in 2016, the former Seattle Mariners first-round pick has delved into various endeavors, including sports analyst and businessman. However, Alex Rodriguez has always shown interest in personal fitness. In April, he told the New York Post of his relationship with Jaclyn Cordeiro:

“She’s been a good influence with me. I’ve been working hard and trying to stay in shape, and continuing to try to copy some of her great work ethic and health and wellness practices.”

Jaclyn Cordeiro has devoted her life to bettering herself and others. And she appears to have met her match.

