PHOTO: Astros star Alex Bregman's son Knox displays impressive non-academic talents in smoothie crafting & golf mastery

Alex Bregman and his family have been enjoying their springtime in Florida. His wife, Reagan, has regularly shared updates of her son, Knox, who seems to be pursuing several activities both on and off the field.

Recently, Reagan took to Instagram and shared a couple of snaps of Knox, who can be seen making smoothies in one photo and in the other, learning golf in the backyard.

Reagan Bregman's Instagram story

Reagan and Alex got engaged in January 2020 and married the following December. Their son, Knox Samuel, was born less than two years later, on August 1, 2022.

Alex Bregman not expecting an extension offer before Opening Day

A big year awaits the Houston Astros' third baseman. Alex Bregman, who has been a critical part of the club since 2017, is in his final year before he becomes a free agent at the conclusion of the season.

According to The Athletic's Chandler Rome, Bregman is not expecting a contract offer before Opening Day (Mar. 28).

Bregman earlier mentioned that he is not focused too much on his future and trusts his agent, Scott Boras, to negotiate on his behalf.

“I’ll just be focused on playing ball and letting (Boras) take care of that with them,” Bregman said to reporters.

“We’re listening. I’m just ready to play. “I’m enjoying being around all these guys and playing and competing and getting ready for the start of the season. I’m not really treating it like (a contract year). I’m treating it like another season, trying to have a good year.”

Astros manager Dana Brown also likened to being on the same page and mentioned that they will extend an offer to Bregman at some point this season.

The extension talks intensified after the Astros extended former AL MVP Jose Altuve to another long-term contract, setting the precedent for the Bregman contract.

However, either way, it's also important to see how well Alex Bregman performs this season. If he has a good season, there's a good chance he will enter free agency to get a better deal.

