PHOTO: Corey Seager's wife Madisyn turns heads in 'chilly game day fit' ahead of Rangers vs. Rockies showdown

Last season, Corey Seager led the Texas Rangers to the franchise's first-ever World Series wins. With his bat still chilled through the early goings of this year, Seager and his teammates recently pulled into Denver for a weekend series against the Colorado Rockies.

On Friday, the Rangers took to Coors Field in the first game of their final series of a western road trip. Ahead of the match in Mile High City, Seager's wife, Madisyn, took to her Instagram to show off the outfit that she would wear to watch her husband play.

Madisyn Seager showing off her outfit for Coors Field

Wearing a denim jacket to cover a wooly sweater, Madisyn Seager shared her "chilly game day fit." On Friday night, temperatures at Coors Field, where the Colorado Rockies hovered around 15°C, a refreshing change from the baking temperatures often encountered in Arlington, Texas.

Corey Seager hit a home run and drew an RBI walk but the Rangers lost the game 4-2, as Madisyn looked on.

Married in 2020, Madisyn and Corey Seager first met while the two were attending high school in North Carolina. Seager made his MLB debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015, while Madi remained in their home state to finish college.

The 2016 NL Rookie of the Year made waves when he inked a 10-year, $325 million deal with the Rangers. The contract surpassed A-Rod's $252 million 2000 contract, marking the largest in franchise history.

Last season, Seager had a strong showing. In addition to hitting .327/.390/.623 with 33 home runs and 96 RBIs, the shortstop's three home runs and six RBIs in the World Series were enough for him to earn MVP honors for the Fall Classic.

Corey Seager looks to turn around performance in May

Despite finishing last season on a high note, the highest-paid member of the Texas Rangers struggled in June, hitting just .208 with two home runs. While hernia might also have been to blame for early-season sluggishness, Seager appears to be back.

The 30-year-old has now hit .292 over his past seven games. While the tide needs to turn more, Seager is beginning to remind the fanbase why he is paid so handsomely.

