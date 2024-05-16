PHOTO: Corey Seager's wife Madisyn turns heads in denim jumpsuit as she hosts party for Rangers moms-to-be

Despite being less than two seasons into his 10-year, $325 million commitment, Corey Seager is already starting to look like a fixture on the Texas Rangers. Recently, the shortstop's wife threw a party for fellow wives of the team.

Clad in a stylish denim jumpsuit, Madisyn Seager recently threw a party for the expectant mothers on the team. Among those being celebrated were Jonah Heim's wife, Mackenzie, and Tyler Mahle's wife, Ashley. The venue included some party snacks and gifts.

Madisyn Seager honors the expectant mothers on the Rangers

All smiles among those in attendance

The event was held in a private box at Globe Life Field in Arlington during the Rangers' 4-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. Married since late 2020, the Seagers do not currently have children of their own but appear more than happy to open their hearts to those who are expecting.

A longtime member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Corey Seager inked the largest deal of the Rangers. It is considerably larger than A-Rod's deal with the Rangers, which was signed in 2000.

Since arriving in Texas, Seager has been even better than he was in LA. After hitting .327/.390/.623 with 33 home runs and 96 RBIs, the North Carolina native hit three home runs and six RBIs, receiving World Series MVP honors in his team's Fall Classic win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Although he is off to a slightly cooler start in 2024, Seager has still managed to hit .238/.320/.350 with five home runs and 16 RBIs on the season. The 31-year-old went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout on Wednesday against the Guardians.

Corey Seager is finding his way back after injury

A hernia surgery in the offseason rendered Seager benched for most of the pre-season. As such, April saw the four-time All-Star scrape together an average of just .208. However, after getting some time to warm up, it appears as though Seager is back in vintage form.

Since May 1, Seager has batted .291 with two home runs and six RBIs. As the Rangers attempt to preserve their lead in the ever-changing AL West, the expectation that Seager's offensive brilliance will return could be critical to the team's success.

