PHOTO: Josh Hader struts boldly in cream knit custom shorts adorned with Astro stars, making statement walk

Although Josh Hader had to wait longer for his ambitious contract demands, his abilities as one of the best closers in baseball ultimately earned him the compensation he deserved. As he prepares for an important season with his new team, the reliever is determined to deliver.

The Astros' official Instagram handle showed the outfits of the players arriving for Friday's game against the Yankees. While many of Hader's teammates demonstrated a strong sense of style, it was the 29-year-old's outfit that caught the most attention.

Josh Hader's cream-colored matching getup was fitted with stars representing the Houston Astros, with whom he signed a five-year, $95 million deal this past offseason.

Among the other Astros players presented in their pre-game outfits were Yordan Alvarez, Justin Verlander and Jose Altuve.

Hader recorded a league-high 13 saves during the shortened 2020 season before being dealt to the Padres in 2021. In San Diego, the Maryland native registered a 1.28 ERA in 2023, earning his fifth career All-Star selection.

Josh Hader presented himself to the Astros' fanbase by striking out three straight New York Yankees hitters in his team's home opener on March 28.

Josh Hader's new team is confident in his ability as a finisher

Soon after the Astros acquired Hader, manager Joe Espada announced that the former Padres ace would serve as the team's primary closer, replacing existing arm Ryan Pressly.

Even though Pressly registered 64 saves for the team in 2022 and 2023, the reliever welcomed Hader's installation in the role, telling CBS:

"He's hands-down one of the best relievers in the game. I'm happy he's here and happy to share the bullpen with him. It's going to be a fun time. He seems like a great teammate."

Hader has already shown glimpses of his ability in the opener.

