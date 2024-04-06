PHOTO: Mike Trout's wife Jessica shares adorable picture of son Beckham out on bug hunting exhibition ahead of Angels home opener

Ahead of the Los Angeles Angels home opener on Thursday, Mike Trout's son Beckham went out for a bug-hunting exhibition. His mother, Jessica, took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her son dressed in a proper hunting retro.

Beckham complemented his hunting cap with a similar-colored jacket and black shorts to complete the outfit. He also had a plastic bucket around his neck to store bugs.

"Bug hunting before the home opener," Jessica wrote in her story.

Jessica Trout's Instagram story

Mike Trout and his wife Jessica have been married since 2017. The pair, who knew each other out of high school, welcomed their son, Beckham, on July 30, 2020.

Mike Trout hopes to have 20 stolen bases this year

In the last few years, injuries have prevented Mike Trout from having a complete, healthy season. Due to this, Trout has also lagged in the stolen base statistics.

Since 2020, Trout has not stolen more than two bases per season. This comes due to his being restricted from running owing to his injury history.

However, this time around, Trout wants to love his batting appearances and mentioned doing anything to advance on bases.

“In the past I’ve been kind of holding back a little bit, because obviously the injury history,” Trout said. “But I just want to go out and play and have fun, play baseball. I won’t steal every night, but stealing bags and doing what I can to get on second.”

On being asked his target for this year, he said:

“I think 20-plus would be cool. Thirty would be really cool.”

He also has his manager, Ron Washington's, cautious support.

“I don’t want Mike stealing 50 bags because I don’t want him hitting the ground that much, but if Mike decides he wants to get 50 bags and he can get 50, I’m not going to stop him," Washington said.

Mike Trout has started the season off on a hot note. He had a home run in the season's opener and has already compiled three on the statboard, forwarding his case for the AL MVP, which is currently spearheaded by the likes of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.

