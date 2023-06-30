Photo: Mike Trout, wife Jessica rock coordinated red jerseys with son for LA Angels Family Day

Mike Trout and his wife, Jessica, coordinated well with their son in red jerseys for LA Angels Family Day. Jessica took to Instagram to share cute pictures of their son, who looked gorgeous in his LA Angels uniform. Mike Trout's little son was seen eating a popsicle during the event.

Mike Trout's wife and son having fun during the LA Family Day

The couple gave birth to their only kid, Beckham Aaron Trout, on July 30, 2020.

Mike Trout @MikeTrout Our greatest gift from above • we are so in love! 🤍



Meet our sweet boy, Beckham Aaron Trout 🖤 July 30, 2020 • 5:10pm • 7lb 10oz • 20.75in Our greatest gift from above • we are so in love! 🤍Meet our sweet boy, Beckham Aaron Trout 🖤 July 30, 2020 • 5:10pm • 7lb 10oz • 20.75in https://t.co/yn2wqndT1U

Mike and Jessica Trout are the Angels' dynamic duo. The young pair has participated in numerous charity endeavors across the nation. They offer meals, support kids' mental health and well-being, and promote suicide prevention.

Mike Trout is recognized as one of the greatest players in baseball history and one of the top players in the MLB right now.

Mike Trout's MLB accomplishments

In his first full season in the majors in 2012, Mike Trout served notice to the league. The Los Angeles Angels slugger smashed 30 home runs and 83 RBIs and had a career-high 49 stolen bases at just 20.

Trout has won three American League MVP awards and nine Silver Sluggers. He has been chosen to the All-Star squad 10 times after coming in second place in the MVP voting during his rookie season.

Trout was seventh in the AL MVP vote, trailing teammate Shohei Ohtani and eventual champion Aaron Judge, despite playing only 119 games last season. It will be difficult to rule out Trout winning his fourth MVP Award this season if he can stay healthy the entire year.

Trout has remained devoted to the team that selected him with the 25th overall pick in the 2009 MLB draft, even though it has remained without success. To stay in Los Angeles, Trout agreed to a 12-year, $426,500,000 deal in 2019, the richest contract in MLB history.

