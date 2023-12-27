[Photos] Alex Bregman & family double down on matching Christmas sweater cuteness

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman celebrated Christmas with his wife, Reagan and son, Knox Samuel. The couple took to Instagram to share their moments with their followers.

Reagan and her son Knox donned matching sweaters on the occasion of the festivities, while Bregaman was spotted in a black hoodie.

In another post, Bregman and Reagan posted a few more photos with their toddler, adding to the celebration in the background of a Christmas tree.

A bit about Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan Elizabeth

According to People, Reagan was born on August 26, 1994, in Louisiana. Due to her father, who was working offshore on oil rigs, she had to move a lot when she was younger.

Her family resided in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, and Canada before settling in Katy, Texas, a suburb of Houston. She earned her bachelor's degree in marketing from Texas A&M University in 2017.

Moreover, she founded Exiza, an athletic brand she launched in the summer of 2021. She was a model before launching her own company and worked in the sales divisions of Oracle and Google in Austin.

How did Alex Bregman and Reagan meet?

While she was working for Google in Austin, one of her friends was dating Alex's friend, and they met at a group dinner for the first time. Soon after, both started dating, but due to baseball games, the long-distance relationship was becoming a challenge, prompting Reagan to move back to Houston to be with her partner.

Alex Bregman proposed during a trip to Aspen, Colorado, in January 2020, to which she said yes, and the couple got engaged. The couple had decided on a dream wedding, but the COVID-19 outbreak forced them to postpone the event.

Later that year, they exchanged vows in December at Reagan's parents' home in Katy. Knox Samuel, their son, was born on August 1, 2022.

