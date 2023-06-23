PHOTOS: Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro seen enjoying a yoga session on a private retreat with family

Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a fantastic video of Alex Rodriguez and hers enjoying their luxurious trip abroad. The couple seems blissful in their new relationship, as evident from recent images of them grinning together during a boat date on a magnificent mega yacht in Rovinj, Croatia.

Accompanied by A-Rod's daughters, Jaclyn was spotted exercising on the deck of the opulent superyacht, basking in the warm sunshine. The girls seemed to enjoy a yoga session with Jaclyn, indicating that they have started building a bond.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We have a choice. to live or to exist."

Jaclyn Cordeiro, a successful businesswoman from Ontario, Canada, is the owner of a fitness center called JacFit. She holds a nursing degree with honors and a bachelor of science from the University of Windsor, along with a master's degree in nutrition.

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro were first romantically linked in October, captured hand in hand while strolling along the renowned Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. However, the details of how they met remain undisclosed.

The romance between Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro

The romance between Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro has been steadily growing. They have been dating for over six months, transitioning their longstanding friendship into a romantic relationship. The couple has been spotted enjoying dinner dates with their extended and wonderful blended family in various neighborhoods of Beverly Hills, radiating happiness.

Alex is better at complimenting others, but Jaclyn took the lead this time. Using Instagram, Cordeiro emphasized the value of the former Yankee in her life and showed her partner how much she loved him.

Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro

The two are in a long-distance relationship and seldom get to spend time together because of their busy schedules. Naturally, the couple takes advantage of any chance to spend time together.

Poll : 0 votes