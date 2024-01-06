[Photos] Astros ace Justin Verlander and wife Kate Upton soak in the elegance of 'city of love' with Gerrit Cole's wife Amy

Houston Astros ace and three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander was seen with supermodel wife Kate Upton and Amy Cole, the wife of Gerrit Cole, who received the second-highest pitching contract in MLB history.

The trio was spotted in Paris, France, while on a winter retreat as the offseason draws to a close and 2024 spring training is approaching.

"How many croissants is too many?" - kateupton

The first few pictures shared by Kate Upton showcase her in pure ecstasy as she enjoys her dinner with Amy Cole while overlooking the balcony suite.

In other photos, she is seen all smiles alongside her husband, Justin Verlander, as the duo is clicked in front of the Eiffel Tower in the city of love. She finally finishes her photo collage with a smiling face sitting inside a limousine.

During a 2012 commercial shoot, the model and the pitcher for the Houston Astros first crossed paths. Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 after a couple of years of dating. Following the baseball player's World Series victory, the couple married a few days later, on November 4, 2017. The following year, Upton and Verlander welcomed their daughter, Genevieve.

In July 2022, the family of three even made an appearance on the red carpet at the MLB All-Stars Red Carpet Show.

Kate Upton and her husband, Justin Verlander, are true examples of relationship goals

In 2017, Justin Verlander and Upton hosted their wedding in Tuscany, Italy. Upton looked stunning in a classic white Valentino gown with long sleeves and lace, worn for the small-scale wedding outside. Upton changed into a transparent, beaded gown by Christy Rilling Studio for the reception.

Upton took her daughter Genevieve to see her father play in the 2019 World Series. And in 2022, Kate was her husband's biggest supporter on the field as he went the complete distance with the Houston Astros.

