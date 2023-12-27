[Photos] Cody Bellinger's fiancée, Chase Carter, shares special holiday moments with family in latest photo dump

Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger is a free agent seeking a big contract this offseason. However, during the holiday festivities, it was time for the Bellinger family to spend quality time with their loved ones.

The outfielder's fiancee, model Chase Carter, posted a series of photos with her two daughters on her Instagram account recently. Carter can be seen with her daughters, whether it's enjoying them on the beach or a ropeway.

About Cody Bellinger's fiancee, Chase Carter

Carter, who was born in Nassau, Bahamas, is a renowned model and has collaborated with brands like Pink and Polo, Ralph Lauren, Maybelline and Philipp Plein. Moreover, she has also made the cover of the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and of Maxim magazine in 2018.

The couple began dating in 2020 and welcomed their first baby, Caiden Carter Bellinger, in 2021. They welcomed their second daughter in April.

Earlier this year, Bellinger proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Carter, and she said yes. She flaunted her engagement ring while sitting near a beach on Instagram.

Cody Bellinger's 2023 free agency

After an impressive year that saw the slugger earn Comeback Player of the Year, the lefty hitter is seeking a contract worth more than $200 million.

Bellinger started his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and won the National League MVP in 2019. However, following that, he came up with diminished returns, prompting the Dodgers not to tender him.

Bellinger signed a one-year contract with the Cubs with the hopes of rebuilding his worth ahead of another free-agent season in 2023. He succeeded in that endeavor, slashing .307/.356/.525 while finishing in the top 10 of NL MVP voting and collecting his second Silver Slugger hardware.

It remains to be seen if the Bellinger can land a multi-year contract this offseason.

