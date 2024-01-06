[Photos] Corey Seager's wife Madisyn throws surprise birthday bash for husband three months in advance

For Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, asking for a more eventful 2023 would not be possible. Now, his family has helped him ring in the New Year in a fun and celebratory way.

Although Seager will not turn 30 until April 27, his wife, Madisyn, did not want to wait. In a flurry of photos that were uploaded to Instagram, Madisyn appeared to be throwing a surprise party for her husband alongside friends at a luxurious-looking resort in the Mexican region of Baja California.

Credit: Mady Seager Insatgram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Credit: Mady Seager Instagram

The pictures include the Seager couple soaking up some sun on the pickleball court. A distant cousin of tennis, pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the USA. After Seager hit .327/.390/.623 with the Texas Rangers in 2023, keeping up his hand-eye co-ordination should be a priority.

Ahead of the 2023 campaign, Seager inked a massive $325 million deal over ten seasons with the Rangers. The largest in franchise history, Seager's agreement eclipsed the size of Alex Rodriguez' 2003 deal with the team.

A longtime member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Corey Seager has a pair of Silver Sluggers as well as a Rookie of the Year Award from his time in LA. However, with a long-term commitment in Texas now locked in, Rangers fans can expect the 6-foot-4 slugger to deliver similar results over the next nine seasons on their team.

Expand Tweet

"The crowd reaction with no commentary after Corey Seager's home run is ridiculous" - Baseball King

Seager was instrumental in helping the Rangers win the 2023 World Series over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Through five games, Seager went 6-for-24 with 3 home runs and 6 RBIs. It was the first World Series victory since the Rangers came into existence, and Corey Seager played a major role.

Corey Seager is taking in some downtime after an excellent season

For Texas Rangers fans, the signing of Corey Seager had even more apparent implications that anyone likely imagined. A Silver Slugger and a World Series later, Seager's worth has been proved many times early, and his time with the team has only just started.

As for Madisyn, she must be beyond proud of her husband for all that he achieved this season. High School sweethearts, the Seagers have been together through doubt and tribulation, but everything appears to be going the right way, judging by their offseason snapshots.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.