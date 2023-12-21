[Photos] Jack Flaherty's mom melts hearts with adorable childhood photo that foretold MLB pitcher's Detroit Tigers destiny

If you ask Jack Flaherty's mom, he was always destined to join the Detroit Tigers. The free-agent pitcher signed there for the 2024 season, and his mom had just the photo to commemorate the occasion. Eighteen years ago, Flaherty donned a hat and uniform for the team he would eventually sign with.

Flaherty's mother shared to X the throwback photo, writing in the caption:

"Who knew that when this picture was taken, you would get the opportunity to play for the Tigers? 18 years later…you’ve arrived."

Flaherty's mother didn't share exactly what the picture was from. However, it could very well be one thing. Flaherty is 28, so he was ten years old in this picture. At that time, he likely played for a local or even a school team.

At those levels, teams often just replicate MLB teams. It's easy enough to make uniforms and hats for them for the young players, and it doesn't matter as much at that level. There are plenty of Yankees, Diamondbacks, and, of course, Tigers at that level.

Most of those players do not, at some point, end up playing for (or even against) the professional version of the teams they once played for as youths. It's pretty rare for any of them to make it to the MLB, let alone to eventually don the same uniform 18 years later.

Jack Flaherty lands with Detroit Tigers

Jack Flaherty signed with Detroit on a one-year, $14 million deal. He had spent the earlier portion of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals before being traded to the Baltimore Orioles, the first team he'd been with outside the Cards.

Now, the veteran pitcher is betting on himself. He signed a one-year deal to hopefully pitch well and reset his market. He's likely looking to find another long-term home like he had with St. Louis, and he's aiming to get a substantial deal in 2025 following what is hopefully a bounce-back year.

