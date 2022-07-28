Photos: Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 53rd birthday with Ben Affleck and kids in Paris, launches brand Jlo body

American star Jennifer Lopez, who recently married actor Ben Affleck, was seen celebrating her 53rd birthday in Paris. The newlyweds appeared enamored as they walked the Parisian streets.

The couple were also spotted cuddling as they enjoyed a walk through the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel and the Courtyard of Louver on Sunday.

Lopez and Affleck enjoyed a romantic dinner date, the photos of which are going viral. Fans posted a series of pictures from Lopez and Affleck’s dinner date. Lopez looked stunning in a black cut-out dress with pearls around her neck while Affleck wore a black suit.

"Mr. And Mrs. Affleck Enjoy DinnerDate in Paris" - bennifer.id

Birthday girl Lopez, who also launched her new line JLo Body on Sunday, turned heads in a stunning red dress as she took a stroll with Affleck.

"Ma Babies Happy 😍😍 " - bennifer.id

Another series of photos from Lopez' vacation diaries in Paris shows her strolling with her kids.

"Loving this look, she looks so pretty out and about today 7/26😍📸: credits to GC images" - Jlothaqueen

Lopez has two children with former husband Marc Anthony. She gave birth to twins Emme Maribel Muniz and Maximilian David Muniz in 2008.

On her birthday, the 53-year-old actress, launched her new line called JLo Body. The launch marks her first foray into body products. In a video posted by Lopez, she’s seen posing in a black bodysuit.

"We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs" - J.Lo

Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck in Las Vegas on July 16.

Jennifer Lopez and Affleck first met on the set of "Gigli," a rom-com that was released in 2003. At the time, J.Lo was married to her second husband, Cris Judd. Reports of Lopez and Affleck's budding romance started doing rounds on the internet in 2002. Soon, the same year, J.Lo filed for divorce from Judd. By November 2002, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged.

"soo happy for them🥺✨💍❤️" - jlo.cocos

In 2004, the couple broke up and Lopez married Marc Anthony, whom she first dated back in 1999 after they collaborated on “No Me Ames.” J.Lo and Anthony have twins, Emme and Maximilian. They divorced in 2011. Later, Lopez dated MLB star Alex Rodriguez for two years. In 2021, the two split up and J.Lo and Affleck finally rekindled their romance and married in 2022.

