[Photos] Nestor Cortes' wife Alondra shares exclusive glimpses of wild post-wedding bash ft. water guns and glow sticks

It's been over a month since Nestor Cortes tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Alondra in front of friends and family in a grand event that proceeded with an even wilder post-wedding bash, which saw the Yankee star enjoying his time with his fellow Yankees teammates and family members while the guests can be seen losing their feet to music involving the bride, Alondra.

"Hora Loca , Take me back!" - alondraesterasrussy

Alondra reflected on the crazy post-wedding celebration on Instagram. A number of photos that have been circulated depict an ecstatic bride dancing to the sounds of the band, demonstrating that the other guests were just as lively as the bride and groom. Nestor Cortes is shown holding a water cannon in one photo and kissing his wife Alondra in another, both of them over the shoulders of two different guests.

"The end" - alondraesterarussy

In the last post captioned "The End," we can observe the happy bride and groom getting clicked whilst dancing amongst friends and families. Nasty Nestor, as he is belovedly called by the Yankee nation, can be observed wearing a brown Hawaii wicker hat, complete with some flower blossoms on the top of the hat.

On August 16, 1996, Alondra Russy was born in Caguas, Puerto Rico. Russy attended Florida Career College and Everglades High School in Miramar after being born and reared in Miami. Alondra and Cortes Jr. began dating on November 24, 2015.

"Yankees' Nestor Cortes Proposed to GF Alondra Esteras Russy After 2022 MLB ASG" - 5000yankeefans

Cortes Jr. got down on one knee and proposed to Alondra following the 2022 All-Star week. After the game, the Yankees pitcher said that he made the occasion unique for Russy by asking for her hand in front of his parents.

Nestor Cortes will hope to turn the tide in his favor during the 2024 MLB season

For Nestor Cortes and the Yankees in 2023, the results were just not there. Until he proves differently, many will approach next spring thinking of Cortes as a 4.97 ERA pitcher, as he was in '23, despite his All-Star caliber in 2021–2022.

Although Cortes's hamstring strain wasn't as bad as Rodon's back problems, he still didn't get to enjoy the World Baseball Classic's intense game action or a typical spring ramp-up to the season.

"Completely normal sweater being worn by Nestor Cortes #Yankees" - FiresideYankees

Instead, he threw just 11.2 innings over three appearances in March before entering the regular-season rotation. That is significant for the same reason Carlos Rodon found it significant. But let's take a diversion rather than just state it clearly right now. Yankees manager Aaron Boone is optimistic for Cortes to come back in full health next season, which will be a major boon for the Bronx Bombers.

