Pirates vs. Cubs: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 15, 2025

The Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face other for the final time this season in a three-game series at PNC Park. The Cubs currently lead the regular season series 7-3.
Cubs (85-64) are 20.5 games ahead of their opponents in the NL Central standings. They secured a series win in the decider against the Tampa Bay Rays and have won four of their last five games, which include two wins against the Atlanta Braves. The Pirates (65-85) have lost eight of their last nine games.
Pirates vs. Cubs Game 1: Betting Odds and Weather
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET at PNC Park
Money Line: Cubs -134, Pirates +113
Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.0 runs
Weather: Mostly Sunny, 82 degrees F, Wind 6 mph L-R
Pirates vs. Cubs Game 1: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Pirates
- Jack Suwinski: 10 Day IL (Groin),
- Ronny Simon: 10 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Endy Rodriguez: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Jared Jones: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Enmanuel Valdez: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)
Cubs
- Kyle Tucker: 10 Day IL (Calf),
- Miguel Amaya: 10 Day IL (Ankle),
- Daniel Palencia: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Ryan Brasier: 15 Day IL (Groin),
- Mike Soroka: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Justin Steele: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Eli Morgan: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Owen Caissie: 7 Day IL (Concussion)
Expected Lineups
Pirates
- SS Jared Triolo R
- 1B S. Horwitz L
- RF B. Reynolds S
- LF Tommy Pham R
- DH A. McCutchen R
- 2B N. Gonzales R
- CF Oneil Cruz L
- C Henry Davis R
- 3B Cam Devanney R
Cubs
- 1B M. Busch L
- LF Ian Happ S
- DH Seiya Suzuki R
- CF P. Crow-Armstrong L
- 2B Nico Hoerner R
- C Carson Kelly R
- RF Willi Castro S
- SS D. Swanson R
- 3B Matt Shaw R
Pirates vs. Cubs Game 1: Expert Picks and Prediction
Cubs' Jameson Taillon (9-6, 4.15 ERA) will be their starter. He has earned 4 runs in his last three starts over 15.1 innings pitched. Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft will be facing him in the starting pitching battle. He pitched in bulk relief in his last outing but has earned just four runs in his last six starts.
The Cubs' lineup will have their work cut out against Ashcraft and co. The Pirates with a 3.86 ERA, one of the best in the National League. However, Pittsburgh's offense has underperformed massively, last in the MLB in runs scored. Oneil Cruz, Bryan Reynolds, and Andrew McCutchen have carried their boat while the Cubs have been an all-round lineup strong from top to bottom of their order.
Prediction: Cubs 4, Pirates 3
Picks: Cubs ML (-134), Under 8.0 runs