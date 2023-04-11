The New York Yankees and the Houston Astros are two of the most highly skilled teams in the MLB. They topped the AL leaderboard for wins and home runs during the 2022 season.

The rivalry came to a head in last year's ALCS, when the Astros swept the star-studded Bronx Bombers. The clean sweep ended a promising season for Aaron Judge and company, and left a sour taste in the mouths of the fanbase.

The rivalry between the two teams was enhanced in 2019, when it was revealed that the Houston Astros had been employing sign-stealing practices (throughout the 2017 and 2018 seasons).

Revelations brought to light a complex scheme wherein the Astros placed agents around stadiums. Bad actors would beat a drum, or make other noises in accordance with anticipated pitches from the opposing team.

The sign-stealing scandal had special pertinence for the Yankees, who fell to the Astros in a tense, 7-game ALCS back in 2017. Ever since, the Bronx Bombers have been unable to get past the Astros in the MLB postseason.

Foolish Baseball, a popular MLB YouTuber, recently took to Twitter to admonish Yankees fans for not moving on from a scandal over half a decade ago.

Foolish Baseball @FoolishBB The way Yankees fans talk about the Astros scandal you'd think THEY were the ones who lost the World Series. The way Yankees fans talk about the Astros scandal you'd think THEY were the ones who lost the World Series.

"The way Yankees fans talk about the Astros scandal you'd think THEY were the ones who lost the World Series." - Foolish Baseball

The scandal had an increased relevance as the Houston Astros made it all the way to the 2017 World Series, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers to win their first title.

New York Yankees fans took the scandal badly. To this day, Astros players and staff have been met with constant taunting and heckling by fans at Yankee Stadium regarding the scandal.

"The Astros are taking batting practice at Yankee Stadium and fans have begun to enter the ballpark and Boos and "CHEATER" chants have begun" - Every Day Fan Sports Baseball

The 2023 MLB season is the stage for the Yankees and Astros to settle the rivarly

The MLB believes that the practice was officially stopped after their 2018 postseason run. Regardless, some players on the Washington Nationals, who bested the Astros during the 2019 World Series, believe some malfeasance might have transpired then as well.

While teams can allow past issues to cloud their current performance, both these teams know how futile that practice can be. With both teams looking set to return to October baseball, perhaps this feud could be settled this year, once and for all.

