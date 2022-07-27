“Praying that he stays with us” “I think they will lose the fan base if they trade him” - Baltimore Orioles fans unable to digest Trey Mancini trade rumors, warn team against it

It is all but certain that the Baltimore Orioles are going to part ways with Trey Mancini. After joining the team back in 2016, Mancini quickly rose to become a fan favorite. This especially became the case when he was sidelined with leukemia during the 2020 season.

Mark Viviano @MarkWJZ Trey Mancini tells me he’s approaching the next 4 gms as his last as an Oriole at Camden Yds & he’s “taking it all in” in anticipation of possibly being traded by Aug 2 deadline. Our conversation on @wjz 5/6 pm @WJZ13sports @TreyMancini (note: Mancini not in lineup v TB tonite) Trey Mancini tells me he’s approaching the next 4 gms as his last as an Oriole at Camden Yds & he’s “taking it all in” in anticipation of possibly being traded by Aug 2 deadline. Our conversation on @wjz 5/6 pm @WJZ13sports @TreyMancini (note: Mancini not in lineup v TB tonite) https://t.co/G9U0LPMbBt

Since his contract is up after this season, the Orioles are looking to move him. At 30 years old, Trey Mancini is likely going to pursue a relatively large deal. Since Baltimore is a young squad, it would not make sense to offer Mancini big money. Therefore, it makes sense to move him now to get some value before he walks in free agency.

T.W @TWalls1229 @Jack__Levy He's already signed for next year. But he doesn't fit anywhere into the future. Why keep him around if he doesn't fit into the long term plans? @Jack__Levy He's already signed for next year. But he doesn't fit anywhere into the future. Why keep him around if he doesn't fit into the long term plans?

Trey Mancini has had a really nice career in Baltimore. In his six years with the club, Mancini has a .270 batting average, 116 home runs, and an OPS just shy of .800. He is a leader both on and off the field as well and is highly liked by his teammates. His veteran leadership would be a great addition to a contending team.

This season, Trey Mancini is putting up solid numbers as usual. In 86 games played with Baltimore, he is batting .268 with a .749 OPS. His bat has been very steady this year and teams would benefit greatly by acquiring him.

Mancini knows that he is most likely going to get traded as well. He believes that Baltimore's upcoming four-game series at home will be the last games he plays in an Orioles uniform. According to insider Mark Viviano, Mancini is "taking it all in" in these next few games.

Jack Levy @Jack__Levy @MarkWJZ @wjz @WJZ13sports #Orioles @TreyMancini Praying he stays with us. Don't take a bad deal. Let him ride out this magic season with us. And resign him afterwards. I don't see the big deal, he is a bit older - who cares. We will be good/playoff bound in 2 years or so. Still in his prime. Sad. #Birdland @MarkWJZ @wjz @WJZ13sports @TreyMancini Praying he stays with us. Don't take a bad deal. Let him ride out this magic season with us. And resign him afterwards. I don't see the big deal, he is a bit older - who cares. We will be good/playoff bound in 2 years or so. Still in his prime. Sad. #Birdland #Orioles

Do not mistake this for the Baltimore Orioles selling at the trade deadline. It is likely that Baltimore is going to get an MLB-ready piece in exchange for Mancini.

Tyler @TylerJudd01 @throwingthings @MarkWJZ @wjz @WJZ13sports @TreyMancini Not really “selling” tbh. One veteran who probably doesn’t have a place in our future (since mountcastle exists) makes sense. And let’s be real, we aren’t a playoff team this year. I still wouldn’t be opposed to trading for a pitcher with a few years of control thoS @throwingthings @MarkWJZ @wjz @WJZ13sports @TreyMancini Not really “selling” tbh. One veteran who probably doesn’t have a place in our future (since mountcastle exists) makes sense. And let’s be real, we aren’t a playoff team this year. I still wouldn’t be opposed to trading for a pitcher with a few years of control thoS

The Orioles are in playoff contention, so they probably will not sell.

Trey Mancini and the Baltimore Orioles rise to playoff contention

Baltimore Orioles v Tampa Bay Rays

At the start of the season, it looked like the Baltimore Orioles were going to have yet another mediocre season. They quickly fell to last place in the American League East, and no one was checking for them. In late June, the tides turned. Baltimore quietly starting winning and is now in the playoff race.

The O's are now a .500 team and are regarded as one of the greatest last-place teams of recent history. At just a half a game behind the fourth-place Boston Red Sox, they are only 3.5 games out of the last Wild Card spot. They could easily take that over after a winning stretch.

Nebbiolo Inspector, Will Travel @SassiItalyTours @MarkWJZ @wjz @WJZ13sports @TreyMancini Love that guy and will be sad to see him go, but of all the trades the Os could make at the deadline, it makes the most sense for him and for the team. @MarkWJZ @wjz @WJZ13sports @TreyMancini Love that guy and will be sad to see him go, but of all the trades the Os could make at the deadline, it makes the most sense for him and for the team.

Although it will be sad to see Trey Mancini go, it is going to be interesting to how Baltimore performs for the rest of the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far