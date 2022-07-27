“Praying that he stays with us” “I think they will lose the fan base if they trade him” - Baltimore Orioles fans unable to digest Trey Mancini trade rumors, warn team against it

It is all but certain that the Baltimore Orioles are going to part ways with Trey Mancini. After joining the team back in 2016, Mancini quickly rose to become a fan favorite. This especially became the case when he was sidelined with leukemia during the 2020 season.
Since his contract is up after this season, the Orioles are looking to move him. At 30 years old, Trey Mancini is likely going to pursue a relatively large deal. Since Baltimore is a young squad, it would not make sense to offer Mancini big money. Therefore, it makes sense to move him now to get some value before he walks in free agency.
Trey Mancini has had a really nice career in Baltimore. In his six years with the club, Mancini has a .270 batting average, 116 home runs, and an OPS just shy of .800. He is a leader both on and off the field as well and is highly liked by his teammates. His veteran leadership would be a great addition to a contending team.
This season, Trey Mancini is putting up solid numbers as usual. In 86 games played with Baltimore, he is batting .268 with a .749 OPS. His bat has been very steady this year and teams would benefit greatly by acquiring him.
Mancini knows that he is most likely going to get traded as well. He believes that Baltimore's upcoming four-game series at home will be the last games he plays in an Orioles uniform. According to insider Mark Viviano, Mancini is "taking it all in" in these next few games.
Do not mistake this for the Baltimore Orioles selling at the trade deadline. It is likely that Baltimore is going to get an MLB-ready piece in exchange for Mancini.
The Orioles are in playoff contention, so they probably will not sell.
Trey Mancini and the Baltimore Orioles rise to playoff contention
At the start of the season, it looked like the Baltimore Orioles were going to have yet another mediocre season. They quickly fell to last place in the American League East, and no one was checking for them. In late June, the tides turned. Baltimore quietly starting winning and is now in the playoff race.
The O's are now a .500 team and are regarded as one of the greatest last-place teams of recent history. At just a half a game behind the fourth-place Boston Red Sox, they are only 3.5 games out of the last Wild Card spot. They could easily take that over after a winning stretch.
Although it will be sad to see Trey Mancini go, it is going to be interesting to how Baltimore performs for the rest of the season.