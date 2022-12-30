Predicting MLB's Top 5 Starting Rotations in 2023 

With the 2023 MLB season drawing nearer and nearer, we reflect on some of the great pitching that we saw in 2022. The reflection from last year allows us to anticipate what we might see in the way of MLB pitching this upcoming season.

Today, we are going to take a look at the top five starting rotations from around the league entering the 2023 season.

MLB's most feared arms entering 2023

3) New York Yankees

As good as the Yankees hitters are, people sometimes forget that the Yankees pitching staff had a huge role to play in amassing a 99-win season. With the acquisition of Carlos Rodon, the Yankees look extremely deep when it comes to pitching.

Rodon had an ERA of 2.88 in 31 starts with the San Francisco Giants last year. The Yankees signed the lefty to a 6-year contract worth $162 million. Rodon will back up Gerrit Cole, who finished 2022 with a 3.29 ERA. Cole is due to make $36 million this season in the fourth year of his 9-year pact with the Yankees.

2) Houston Astros

Even after the departure of Justin Verlander, the Houston Astros look to be in good shape when it comes to pitching. The team had an ERA of 2.95 among starters last season, the lowest in the AL. The 2022 MLB World Series champions could head back that way.

Framber Valdez will lead the rotation in 2023. Valdez had an ERA of 3.20 over 197 innings pitched. Cristian Javier had a breakout season, registering a career-low ERA of 2.54. Watch out for the Astros pitching during the 2023 MLB season.

1) New York Mets

If you spend money, you get the skill. By signing defending AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, the New York Mets have tied him with their own Max Scherzer as the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history.

The two men will account for an $86 million payroll hit in 2023. However, the Mets could be on track to win 110 games if both stay healthy and are able to pitch the way they did together on the Detroit Tigers in the early 2010s. The team has also signed Japanese NPB star Kodai Senga to a multi-year deal to supply additional skill in the rotation.

