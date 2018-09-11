Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Predicting the division champions and wild-card teams in the MLB

JP Fournier
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
36   //    11 Sep 2018, 03:23 IST

The MLB season is almost over as we have now entered the month of September. There are still many questions that need to find an answer in the final three weeks of the regular season. Who will be the division champions? Who will be the wild-card teams? Let's have a look at how I think everything will be played out at the end.

American League East champions: Boston Red Sox

Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox
Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox are currently enjoying a comfortable 8.5 games lead on the New York Yankees with a 98-46 record. The two teams will play against each other six more times until the end of the season, including the final three games of the regular season at Fenway Park. The Red Sox should take these six games against their rivals to clinch the AL East and also the number one seed for the American League playoffs. They are the best team in the MLB and there is no doubt that they will win their division for the third consecutive year unless a major collapse ensues.

American League Central champions: Cleveland Indians

Cleveland Indians v Toronto Blue Jays
Cleveland Indians v Toronto Blue Jays

The Cleveland Indians will be crowned champions of this division without even forcing. They had no competition this year and they are 15.5 games ahead of the Minnesota Twins who are second and are playing 12 games under .500.

The Indians could clinch the division alater this week. Their magic number to clinch is only 5 against the Twins. With the advantage of clinching so early, they will be able to rest some of their best players and pitchers to arrive in the postseason healthy. This could make a huge difference going into October and especially if they face the Houston Astros in the Division Series.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
JP Fournier
CONTRIBUTOR
Sports have been one of my biggest passion since I am a child. I follow many sports including hockey, baseball, football, and soccer. My second passion in life is writing and I am very happy to be able to combine my two passions here.
Top 10 MLB Teams Entering Week 20
RELATED STORY
Info, please: MLB tells teams scouting cards OK for pitchers
RELATED STORY
MLB Top 10 Teams Entering Week 16
RELATED STORY
Can the New York Yankees still win the AL East?
RELATED STORY
What makes the Oakland Athletics so successful?
RELATED STORY
Would the Washington Nationals Consider Trading Bryce...
RELATED STORY
MLB: Top 10 Teams Entering Week 18
RELATED STORY
Are the St. Louis Cardinals Primed to Make the Playoffs? 
RELATED STORY
A look at the Baseball Hall of Fame's 2018 inductees
RELATED STORY
Red Sox beat Braves in matchup of division leaders
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us