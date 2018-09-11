Predicting the division champions and wild-card teams in the MLB

The MLB season is almost over as we have now entered the month of September. There are still many questions that need to find an answer in the final three weeks of the regular season. Who will be the division champions? Who will be the wild-card teams? Let's have a look at how I think everything will be played out at the end.

American League East champions: Boston Red Sox

Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox are currently enjoying a comfortable 8.5 games lead on the New York Yankees with a 98-46 record. The two teams will play against each other six more times until the end of the season, including the final three games of the regular season at Fenway Park. The Red Sox should take these six games against their rivals to clinch the AL East and also the number one seed for the American League playoffs. They are the best team in the MLB and there is no doubt that they will win their division for the third consecutive year unless a major collapse ensues.

American League Central champions: Cleveland Indians

Cleveland Indians v Toronto Blue Jays

The Cleveland Indians will be crowned champions of this division without even forcing. They had no competition this year and they are 15.5 games ahead of the Minnesota Twins who are second and are playing 12 games under .500.

The Indians could clinch the division alater this week. Their magic number to clinch is only 5 against the Twins. With the advantage of clinching so early, they will be able to rest some of their best players and pitchers to arrive in the postseason healthy. This could make a huge difference going into October and especially if they face the Houston Astros in the Division Series.

