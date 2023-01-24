There are different ways to take precautions when living in a large metropolis, but none is as out of the box as Randy Johnson's. For some people, this entails setting up an alarm system or maybe storing a pistol in your home. Johnson, a former Major League flamethrower, is constantly armed.

Baseball is his weapon of choice. One of the best and hardest-throwing pitchers in baseball history, Randy Johnson, revealed to a reporter in 1995 that he does not own a pistol and that he instead uses a bag of baseballs to bean intruders as a form of self-defense. Johnson even advised potential house invaders to wear batting helmets. He said:

"I don't own a gun, but I keep a bag of baseballs near our bed. If someone breaks in they better be wearing a batting helmet because I'm going to throw at their head."

"Hey good news I solved everything. Ban guns, give every home a Randy Johnson" - Seth Rosenthal

Johnson played for the Seattle Mariners and the Arizona Diamondbacks during his MLB career.

Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer

Last year, Johnson was present at an NFL match as a photographer.

"learned today that randy johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots nfl games (???)" - Sophie Kleeman

He previously operated the lenses for a 2015 match between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, so this was not his first assignment. But given his ties to Seattle, it was possible to infer that he was there.

Johnson's findings as a photographer amazes the fans. Since his debut with the Montreal Expos in 1988, "The Big Unit" has been a fan favorite in the league.

Johnson was known as "The Big Unit" because of his 22 years of MLB experience. He retired in 2010 at the age of 46. In his first year of eligibility, in 2015, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Johnson won the Cy Young Award five times, was the MVP of the 2001 World Series and was a 10-time All-Star. Given his credentials, one may anticipate seeing him in a booth calling the most recent MLB games or leading a team.

