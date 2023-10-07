When the Texas Rangers selected outfielder Evan Carter in the second round of the 2020 MLB Entry Draft, the team had high hopes. They did not, however, expect the young stud to be making an impact quite so soon.

Carter, a native of Tennessee, was called up to the Rangers in early September to make his MLB debut. In 23 games, Carter hit .306/.413/.645 with five home runs and 12 RBIs. His hitting impressed manager Bruce Bochy so much that it was decided that the 21-year-old would be on the roster for the postseason.

In Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Evan Carter went deep off of starter Zach Eflin for his first career playoff home run. In the first game of the ensuing ALDS against the Orioles, Carter's prowess was on full display once again.

"The kid keeps cookin' #GoAndTakeIt" - Texas Rangers

In the top of the fourth inning, Carter took a pitch from Baltimore Orioles starter Kyle Bradish hard down the left field line. On account of the hit, baserunner Adolis Garcia was able to score the first run of the series for the Rangers, and fans are loving it.

The Rangers are a lethal team when they score first, winning 56% of the games in which one of their own crossed the plate first this season. After outscoring the Tampa Bay Rays 11-1 in the AL Wild Card Series, the Rangers are apparently not slowing down against the Orioles.

According to the PR account of the Texas Rangers, Carter's performance thus far in the postseason is not just incredible, but also historic. Evan Carter is the first player in the history of the MLB postseason to have an extra-base hit, a walk, and a run scored in each of his first three playoff appearances.

Evan Carter is swinging the bat like a playoff MVP

While the postseason is still in it's early days, teams who can string together a solid hitting core will find themselves at an early advantage. While Texas has a wealth of elite hitting power coming from sources like Marcus Semien, Nathaniel Lowe, and Corey Seager, their ability to draw support from players further down in their order may set them apart.

As the Texas Rangers now look to claim Game 1 against Baltimore, effective hitters like Carter will only see their importance to the team grow as the 2023 postseason marches onwards.