Rangers minor leaguer Luke Savage provides baseball dreams to underprivileged youth in association with non-profit organisation 

A non-profit company called Blessed Feet was formed by Luke Savage, a Texas Rangers minor leaguer who signed as an undrafted free agent out of TCU in 2023. The straightforward goal of Blessed Feet is to "provide cleats, shoes, and hope to kids in need."

After two mission trips to the Dominican Republic that Savage took while attending Prestonwood Christian Academy in Plano, Texas, for his high school education, he had the concept for Blessed Feet. Savage found out how many basic things we take for granted in the US after having this eye-opening encounter.

Day 1 in the Dominican Republic is in the books! Today included opening ceremonies, shoe and gear distribution, and game one of our inaugural Blessed Feet tournament! God is good! - _blessedfeet_

After years of effort and development, Blessed Feet has expanded from Savage's tiny idea to a recognized non-profit that helps impoverished children locally and in the Dominican Republic by giving them baseball equipment, tennis shoes and cleats.

Luke Savage joins the Texas Rangers on a UDFA deal

Luke Savage, a right-handed pitcher, signed an undrafted free agency contract with the Texas Rangers while TCU baseball draftees debated their future plans. Savage played in 50 games during his three-year tenure with the Horned Frogs, with a 10-5 record, 3.12 ERA, 82 strikeouts and 36 walks in 98 innings. Savage was named to the NCAA Fayetteville All-Regional Team in 2023 and the All-Big 12 First Team in 2022.

Savage, who won the 2023 NCAA Baseball Elite 90 Award, concluded the 2023 campaign with a 3.43 ERA, 39 and a third innings pitched, 27 strikeouts and 15 walks. After missing almost a month due to an early-season injury, Savage made a comeback and became the Horned Frogs' go-to reliever as they made their way to the College World Series.

Savage, who excelled last season after recording a 2.72 ERA with 35 strikeouts and 17 walks over 39 and two-thirds innings, allowed opposing batters to bat .237 against him.

