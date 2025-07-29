Rangers vs. Angels: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 29, 2025

The Los Angeles Angels hold a 1-0 series lead as they host the Texas Rangers at home in Anaheim. The Angels have a potent offense, second in the American League with 154 home runs this season, and the Rangers have a weak road record.

It is their ninth meeting with the Rangers holding a slim lead in the season series. Both teams will look to count on key players like Taylor Ward and Wyatt Langford to tip the scales for them.

Starting Pitchers

Patrick Corbin (LHP, Rangers)

Corbin has turned back the clock in Arlington, posting a 6–7 record with a 3.78 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 104.2 innings in 2025. His cutter and changeup have been key, helping limit hard contact and ramp up strikeout upside late. Despite a high WHIP, Corbin’s edge lies in his ability to survive innings and lean on deep counts effectively.

Yusei Kikuchi (LHP, Angels)

Kikuchi enters with a 4-7 record and a 3.23 ERA over 122.2 innings this season, but struggled in his last outing on July 25. He gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks in 4.2 innings, striking out four against the Mariners. Despite the rough start, Kikuchi’s 127 strikeouts show his ability to miss bats and keep the Angels competitive.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Corey Seager has been a steady presence for the Rangers this season, hitting .270 with 15 homers and 38 RBIs, contributing 43 runs scored. His consistent bat makes him a key threat in Texas’ lineup.

Mike Trout (Angels)

Mike Trout, despite a modest .234 average, continues to showcase his power with 19 home runs and 47 RBIs. Trout went 2-for-4 with a clutch two-run homer in Sunday’s 4-1 victory over the Mariners, proving he remains a game-changer for the Angels.

Probable Lineup

Texas Rangers (Away Team):

CF Sam Haggerty (S)

SS Corey Seager (L)

2B Marcus Semien (R)

RF Adolis Garcia (R)

3B Josh Jung (R)

LF Wyatt Langford (R)

DH Kyle Higashioka

C Jonah Heim (S)

1B Ezequiel Duran (R)

SP: Patrick Corbin (L) 6-7, 3.78 ERA

Los Angeles Angels (Home Team):

SS Zach Neto (R)

1B Nolan Schanuel (L)

DH Mike Trout (R)

LF Taylor Ward (R)

CF Jo Adell (R)

C Travis d’Arnaud (R)

2B Luis Rengifo (S)

3B Kevin Newman (R)

RF Gustavo Campero (S)

SP: Yusei Kikuchi (L) 4-7, 3.23 ERA

Injury Report

Texas Rangers Injuries:

Kyle Higashioka (C) – Day-to-day, likely available

Jake Burger (1B) – Quad injury, 10-day IL, returns around Aug 8

Chris Martin (RP) – Calf injury, 15-day IL, returns mid-August

Tyler Mahle (SP) – Elbow injury, 60-day IL, expected back early August

Josh Sborz (RP) – Shoulder surgery, 60-day IL, no return date

Los Angeles Angels Injuries:

Yoan Moncada (3B) – Day-to-day, hand issue

Christian Moore (2B) – Thumb injury, 10-day IL, back early August

Jorge Soler (RF) – Back injury, 10-day IL, back early August

Robert Stephenson (RP) – 60-day IL, out for season

Odds

Run Line: Rangers −1.5 (+155) | Angels +1.5 (−190)

Total: Over 8.5 (−123) | Under 8.5 (+101)

Moneyline: Rangers +100 | Angels −122

Best Bets & Prediction

Final Score Forecast: Angels 4, Rangers 3

Top Picks:

Angels Moneyline (−122) - Kikuchi’s veteran finesse matches well with the Rangers’ lineup weaknesses against lefties. Under 8.5 Total Runs (+101) - Two veteran arms in the rotation, key bats out, suggests another low-scoring, tight contest.

Parlay Option: Angels ML + Under 8.5, combining pitching edge with expected run suppression.

