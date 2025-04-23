Rangers vs. Athletics: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 23, MLB 2025

The Texas Rangers bounced back from their series loss at home to the Los Angeles Dodgers by snagging the first game of this three-game set with the Athletics on Tuesday. The 8-5 win saw Texas score its highest run tally in the band box that has become Sutter Health Park.

Bruce Bochy's squad will attempt to win only their second road series of the year tonight when they send right-hander Kumar Rocker to the bump with the rookie looking to score back-to-back wins. The Athletics will counter with JP Sears who's had success throwing at the Rangers in the past.

Rangers vs. Athletics recent form and records

Texas

Tuesday's win against the A's was the Rangers fifth the last seven times they stepped between the lines. At 14-9, Texas currently sits atop the AL West standings with a two-game lead over the Houston Astros.

The results have been positive for MLB bettors with the Rangers banking $389 worth of profit for their $100-per-bet supporters. However, the team has proven to be a losing investment on the road where it's only won six of 10 games, equating to a -$147 return on investment.

Athletics

The Athletics have proven to be a losing proposition to this point of the baseball betting season. Sitting three-games under .500 at 10-13, the A's have cost their supporters $267 overall with the team only producing successive wins on three occasions. Their longest win streak clocks in at just three games.

Losers in three of their last four, the Athletics haven't been able to figure out how to win in their new home. They've managed two wins through 10 tries, resulting in a -$570 ROI. On the flipside, the team has won eight of 13 on the road ($303).

Injuries

Texas

Jack Leiter SP 15 Day IL - Finger

Jon Gray SP 60 Day IL - Wrist

Josh Sborz RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Cody Bradford RP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Athletics

Jeffrey Springs SP Day To Day - Hamstring

Zack Gelof 2B 10 Day IL - Hand

Michel Otanez SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Brady Basso RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Ken Waldichuk SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Luis Medina SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Starting Pitchers

Kumar Rocker (1-2, 6.38 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 23 hits (2 HR) and 13 ER with a 14:4 K/BB ratio in four 2025 starts.

Tossed 7.0 IP of 5 hit (0 HR) and 3 ER ball with 8:0 K/BB ratio vs. Los Angeles last start.

0-2 with a 12.79 ERA and 5:4 K/BB ratio in 6.1 IP on the road in 2025.

This will be his first career start against the Athletics.

JP Sears (2-2, 3.13 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 20 hits (3 HR) and 8 ER with an 18:5 K/BB ratio in four 2025 starts.

Tossed 6.0 IP of 3 hit (0 HR) and 0 ER ball with 2:2 K/BB ratio vs. Chicago last start.

4-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 40:14 K/BB ratio in 43.1 career IP thrown vs. Texas.

0-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 7:1 K/BB ratio in 4.0 IP at home in 2025.

Must-Watch Hitters

Texas

You never like chasing outcomes, but Marcus Semien checks the boxes on a number of fronts heading into the second game of this series. The A's Triple-A park did his bat some good last night allowing him to reach the cheap seats for the first time in 13 games. He also produced his first multiple-hit game of the season.

Making his player props even more attractive for tonight is his body of work against JP Sears. The righty is only 6-for-22 lifetime against the lefty, but two of those knocks left the yard. He's also taken a pair of walks and only struck out three times.

Athletics

The honeymoon period for Tyler Soderstrom has ended with the power bat recently going missing. The lefty has failed to scratch out a hit in his last 12 bats of the team's last three games with seven strikeouts.

As dominant Kumar Rocker has been against right-handed sticks, it's been a completely different story from the other side of the plate. He's been ripped for a .410/.429/.564/.993 slash line over 42 plate appearances, and his strikeout-per-walk rate plummets to 2.00 from 5.00 against righties. Expect the A's slugger to bust out of his funk tonight.

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Odds

Wednesday 4/23 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Texas Rangers -108 -1.5 +150 O 9.5 -102 Athletics -112 +1.5 -180 U 9.5 -118

Rangers vs. Athletics expert picks and game prediction

While not thrilled with Doug Eddings getting the assignment behind the dish due to his enormous strike zone, it still won't be enough to prohibit each team from putting crooked numbers on the board. Sutter Health Park has seen the over pay out in seven of the 10 games played within the venue.

Last night's matchup cleared the 10-run total in the seventh inning, and with the home team sending a handful of left-handed bats to the plate tonight, it could soar past the number even earlier. The A's are well-positioned to exceed expectations at DraftKings Sportsbook. Look for the team to take that challenge head-on.

Rangers vs. Athletics Prediction: Athletics Win 9-5

