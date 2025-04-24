Rangers vs. Athletics: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 24, MLB 2025

The Texas Rangers and Athletics will partake in a rubber match on Thursday when the AL West rivals close their series out from Sutter Health Park. Bruce Bochy's squad got the leg up by scoring the 8-5 win in the series opener, but the A's evened the score on Wednesday after with a 5-2 triumph.
Jacob deGrom will get the starting nod for the visitors in Game 3, while the home team will counter with righty J.T Ginn.
Rangers vs. Athletics recent form and records
Texas
The Rangers enter tonight's matchup having alternated wins and losses over their last six games. After a hot start—winning eight of their first 10—Texas has gone 6-8 over its last 14, allowing both the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners to claw to within a single game of the division lead.
Sitting 14-10 overall, Texas has banked $289 overall for MLB bettors. However, the team is $247 in the red on the road where they sit three-games under .500.
Athletics
The Athletics currently bring up the rear of the AL West standings with an 11-13 record, just three-games back in the division. Sitting two-games under .500, they've generated a -$179 return on investment for $100-per-bet backers.
A heavy majority of that deficit has been incurred in their Triple-A ballpark where they've managed a horrendous 3-8 record resulting in a -$482 ROI. They'll aim for their first home series win tonight.
Injuries
Texas
- Corey Seager SS 10 Day IL - Hamstring
- Jack Leiter SP 15 Day IL - Finger
- Cody Bradford RP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Jon Gray SP 60 Day IL - Wrist
- Josh Sborz RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
Athletics
- Jeffrey Springs SP Day To Day - Hamstring
- Zack Gelof 2B 10 Day IL - Hand
- Michel Otanez SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Jose Leclerc RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Brady Basso RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
- Ken Waldichuk SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Luis Medina SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Starting Pitchers
Jacob deGrom (0-1, 3.32 ERA in 2025)
- Allowed 16 hits (5 HR) & 8 ER with a 20:7 K/BB ratio in four 2025 starts.
- Tossed 7.0 IP of 3 hit (1 HR) & 1 ER ball with 7:1 K/BB ratio vs. Los Angeles last start.
- 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA & 16:4 K/BB ratio in 10.0 career IP thrown vs. the Athletics.
- 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA & 4:4 K/BB ratio in 4.0 IP on the road in 2025.
J.T. Ginn (1-1, 3.60 ERA in 2025)
- Allowed 9 hits (1 HR) & 4 ER with a 13:4 K/BB ratio in two 2025 starts.
- Tossed 4.2 IP of 4 hit (0 HR) and 3 ER ball with 7:2 K/BB ratio at Milwaukee last start.
- 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA & 2:2 K/BB ratio in 5.1 career IP thrown vs. Texas.
- 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 6:2 K/BB ratio in 5.1 IP at home in 2025.
Must-Watch Hitters
Texas
Wyatt Langford has hit safely in all three games since returning from the IL, and has reached the cheap seats in the first two games of this series. He's 1-for-2 lifetime against J.T. Ginn with a walk, and has hit four of six home runs against righties to date.
Athletics
Shea Langeliers had recently taken a backseat to Tyler Soderstrom, but he erupted for a four-hit game last night, helping lead the team to victory. He's now hit safely in three of the A's last four games and is 2-for-3 in his career against Jacob deGrom, with a double and home run.
Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Odds
Rangers vs. Athletics expert picks and game prediction
The Rangers might be the pacesetter in the AL West right now, but they certainly haven't been playing like it recently. Meanwhile, the Athletics have looked like true division contenders on the road, logging an 8-5 record and generating $303 worth of betting profit.
It's high time this underdog found its way back home. The last time J.T. Ginn took to the mound in Sacramento, he outdueled David Peterson to help lead the A's past the Mets. He's capable of doing the same tonight against Jacob deGrom, who served up at least one long ball in each of his last three starts. The odds value at DraftKings Sportsbook lies with the home underdogs in this matchup.
Rangers vs. Athletics Prediction: Athletics Win 7-3