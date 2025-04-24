  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Rangers vs. Athletics: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 24, MLB 2025

Rangers vs. Athletics: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 24, MLB 2025

By Mike Rose
Modified Apr 24, 2025 15:59 GMT
MLB: Athletics at Milwaukee Brewers - Source: Imagn
Rangers vs. Athletics: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 24, MLB 2025 - [Source: Imagn]

The Texas Rangers and Athletics will partake in a rubber match on Thursday when the AL West rivals close their series out from Sutter Health Park. Bruce Bochy's squad got the leg up by scoring the 8-5 win in the series opener, but the A's evened the score on Wednesday after with a 5-2 triumph.

Ad

Jacob deGrom will get the starting nod for the visitors in Game 3, while the home team will counter with righty J.T Ginn.

Rangers vs. Athletics recent form and records

Texas

The Rangers enter tonight's matchup having alternated wins and losses over their last six games. After a hot start—winning eight of their first 10—Texas has gone 6-8 over its last 14, allowing both the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners to claw to within a single game of the division lead.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sitting 14-10 overall, Texas has banked $289 overall for MLB bettors. However, the team is $247 in the red on the road where they sit three-games under .500.

Athletics

The Athletics currently bring up the rear of the AL West standings with an 11-13 record, just three-games back in the division. Sitting two-games under .500, they've generated a -$179 return on investment for $100-per-bet backers.

A heavy majority of that deficit has been incurred in their Triple-A ballpark where they've managed a horrendous 3-8 record resulting in a -$482 ROI. They'll aim for their first home series win tonight.

Ad

Injuries

Texas

  • Corey Seager SS 10 Day IL - Hamstring
  • Jack Leiter SP 15 Day IL - Finger
  • Cody Bradford RP 60 Day IL - Elbow
  • Jon Gray SP 60 Day IL - Wrist
  • Josh Sborz RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Athletics

  • Jeffrey Springs SP Day To Day - Hamstring
  • Zack Gelof 2B 10 Day IL - Hand
  • Michel Otanez SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
  • Jose Leclerc RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
  • Brady Basso RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
  • Ken Waldichuk SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
  • Luis Medina SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Ad

Starting Pitchers

Jacob deGrom (0-1, 3.32 ERA in 2025)

  • Allowed 16 hits (5 HR) & 8 ER with a 20:7 K/BB ratio in four 2025 starts.
  • Tossed 7.0 IP of 3 hit (1 HR) & 1 ER ball with 7:1 K/BB ratio vs. Los Angeles last start.
  • 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA & 16:4 K/BB ratio in 10.0 career IP thrown vs. the Athletics.
  • 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA & 4:4 K/BB ratio in 4.0 IP on the road in 2025.

J.T. Ginn (1-1, 3.60 ERA in 2025)

  • Allowed 9 hits (1 HR) & 4 ER with a 13:4 K/BB ratio in two 2025 starts.
  • Tossed 4.2 IP of 4 hit (0 HR) and 3 ER ball with 7:2 K/BB ratio at Milwaukee last start.
  • 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA & 2:2 K/BB ratio in 5.1 career IP thrown vs. Texas.
  • 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 6:2 K/BB ratio in 5.1 IP at home in 2025.
Ad

Must-Watch Hitters

Texas

Wyatt Langford has hit safely in all three games since returning from the IL, and has reached the cheap seats in the first two games of this series. He's 1-for-2 lifetime against J.T. Ginn with a walk, and has hit four of six home runs against righties to date.

Ad

Athletics

Shea Langeliers had recently taken a backseat to Tyler Soderstrom, but he erupted for a four-hit game last night, helping lead the team to victory. He's now hit safely in three of the A's last four games and is 2-for-3 in his career against Jacob deGrom, with a double and home run.

Ad

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Odds

Thursday 4/24Money LineRun LineTotal Runs
Texas Rangers-148-1.5 +105O 8.5 -112
Athletics+124+1.5 -125U 8.5 -108
Ad

Rangers vs. Athletics expert picks and game prediction

The Rangers might be the pacesetter in the AL West right now, but they certainly haven't been playing like it recently. Meanwhile, the Athletics have looked like true division contenders on the road, logging an 8-5 record and generating $303 worth of betting profit.

It's high time this underdog found its way back home. The last time J.T. Ginn took to the mound in Sacramento, he outdueled David Peterson to help lead the A's past the Mets. He's capable of doing the same tonight against Jacob deGrom, who served up at least one long ball in each of his last three starts. The odds value at DraftKings Sportsbook lies with the home underdogs in this matchup.

Rangers vs. Athletics Prediction: Athletics Win 7-3

About the author
Mike Rose

Mike Rose

Twitter icon

Mike earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology from the University of Kansas with dreams of becoming an orthopedic surgeon and team physician. However, his career path took a different turn as he ventured into sports handicapping, writing, and editing.

While preparing for the MCAT, Mike applied to contribute to a site offering free sports picks, which proved to be a pivotal step. His success there garnered interest from larger platforms and startups. Despite his efforts, organic chemistry derailed his medical school ambitions, and he chose to shift fully into sports betting and fantasy sports content creation.

Over a 20-year career, Mike has navigated the highs and lows of professional sports betting. His experience spans working on a late-night sports talk radio show, covering the Chicago Rush in the Arena Football League, managing a content distribution company, owning and operating a vape shop, and creating one of the first profitable DFS affiliate sites—an endeavor that helped buy his current home.

When offline, Mike enjoys working out his green thumb, coaching his son’s sports teams, hosting tea parties with his daughter, and relaxing with his wife and friends. A die-hard Kansas Jayhawks fan, he also proudly bleeds Cubbie blue.

Know More

Edited by Mike Rose
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications