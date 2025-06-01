Rangers vs Cardinals: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 1, 2025

The St. Louis Cardinals levelled the series on the road against the Texas Rangers on Saturday with a shutout 2-0 victory on the back of a strong start by Sonny Gray. Texas had taken Game 1 in convincing fashion with an 11-1 win.
Heading into the series, the Rangers had lost their last four series. They have definitely looked like a better team at home, with 19 of their 28 wins coming at Globe Life Field. They are third in the AL East behind the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros.
The St. Louis Cardinals have rebounded in style after a disappointing 2024 season. The NL Central team is currently second behind the Chicago Cubs with a 33-25 record. They won their last two series against the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Rangers vs. Cardinals Game 3: Betting Odds & Weather
Date & Time: Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 1:05 p.m. ET
Money Line: -178 Rangers
Over/Under: Under 7.5 runs
Weather: Not applicable - domed stadium
Rangers vs. Cardinals Game 3: Injuries & Lineups
Injuries
Rangers
- Joc Pederson: 10 Day IL (Hand)
- Evan Carter: 10 Day IL (Quadricep)
- Kumar Rocker: 15 Day IL (Shoulder)
- Chris Martin: 15 Day IL (Shoulder)
- Cody Bradford: 60 Day IL (Elbow)
- Jon Gray: 60 Day IL (Wrist)
- Josh Sborz: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)
- Nathan Eovaldi: day-to-day (Tricep)
Cardinals
- Jordan Walker: 10 Day IL (Wrist)
- Zack Thompson: 60 Day IL (Lat)
Expected Lineups
Rangers
- SS Josh Smith [L]
- CF W. Langford [R]
- DH Corey Seager [L]
- 3B Josh Jung [R]
- LF A. Osuna [L]
- 1B Jake Burger [R]
- RF A. Garcia [R]
- C Jonah Heim [S]
- 2B M. Semien [R]
Cardinals
- LF L. Nootbaar [L]
- SS Masyn Winn [R]
- 2B B. Donovan [L]
- 1B W. Contreras [R]
- DH Ivan Herrera [R]
- 3B N. Arenado [R]
- RF A. Burleson [L]
- C Pedro Pages [R]
- CF Victor Scott [L]
Rangers vs. Cardinals Game 3: Prediction and Picks
Jacob deGrom has the edge over Erick Fedde in the starting pitching matchup for the Rangers. He has a 4-2, 2.42 ERA record this year against Fedde's 3-4, 3.90 ERA record. The Rangers' 3.14 team ERA is also the second-best in the league.
However, their offense has been hitting at .194 in the last 10 games. Wyatt Langford leads the team with 11 home runs, while Josh Jung paces them with a .277 average. For the Cardinals, Brendan Donovan continues to shine with a team-high .329 average. Masy Winn is 12-for-39 in his last 10 games with 5 RBIs.
Prediction: Cardinals 4, Rangers 3
Picks: Rangers -178, Under 7.5 runs