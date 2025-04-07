Rangers vs. Cubs: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 7, MLB 2025

The Chicago Cubs will look to shake off the sting of another bullpen meltdown in Sunday's home loss to the Padres when they open a three-game interleague series against the Texas Rangers on Monday.

An expected pitcher's duel is expected from oddsmakers in the series opener with veteran right-hander Nathan Eovaldi set to square off against Justin Steele, who continues to get back into form following an injury-riddled 2024 campaign.

Rangers vs. Cubs recent form and records

The Rangers ran their win streak to five straight over the weekend after taking all three matchups from the Rays. In the process, Bruce Bochy's squad moved to 8-2 overall, equating to $483 worth of baseball betting profit for their $100-per-bet wagering supporters.

Texas has proven to be a gold mine for under bettors with it cashing in eight of 10 played games, largely due to the pitching staff ranking in the top five of the most pertinent stat categories.

Chicago saw its win streak end at five on Sunday due to the pitching staff being unable to protect a 7-3 lead through two innings. The Cubs still remain perched atop the NL Central standings with a 7-5 record that's earned MLB bettors a $115 return on investment.

Since the offense went dormant in the Tokyo Series, Craig Counsell's lineup has come alive, averaging 6.4 runs per game. As a result, the over has hit at a profitable 8-3-1 clip.

Injuries

Texas

Josh Jung 3B 10 Day IL - Neck

Jack Leiter SP 15 Day IL - Finger

Cody Bradford RP 15 Day IL - Elbow

Jon Gray SP 60 Day IL - Wrist

Josh Sborz RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Chicago

Vidal Brujan SS 10 Day IL - Elbow

Ryan Brasier RP 15 Day IL - Hip

Tyson Miller RP 15 Day IL - Hip

Javier Assad RP 15 Day IL - Oblique

Starting Pitchers

Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 1.20 ERA in 2025)

Eovaldi has allowed seven hits and 2 ER with a 17:0 K/BB ratio through two 2025 starts.

Eovaldi tossed 9.0 innings of shutout ball with four hits allowed and an 8:0 strikeout-to-walk ratio at Cincinnati last time out.

Eovaldi is 0-1 with a 3.09 ERA and 9:2 K/BB ratio in 11.2 career IP thrown against the Cubs

Justin Steele (2-1, 6.89 ERA in 2025)

Steele has allowed 18 hits (5 HR) and 12 ER with a 13:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio through three 2025 starts.

Steele tossed 6.2 innings of seven hits and 4 ER ball with a 6:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio at the A's last time out.

Steele is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 9:5 K/BB ratio over 10.2 career IP thrown at the Rangers.

Must-Watch Hitters

Texas

With it expected to be freezing cold and the wind forecasted to be blowing in from left-center field at 14 mph, it's tough to get excited about any hitter in this matchup.

However, Corey Seager is 2-for-5 lifetime against Steele through five at-bats, and just reached the cheap seats for the first time in 2025 yesterday versus Tampa Bay.

Chicago

No current batter has seen Eovaldi's stuff more than Kyle Tucker. The left-handed power bat has stepped into the box to oppose the righty 25 times and has collected four hits - two doubles and a home run - with a trio of walks and five strikeouts.

He went 2-for-4 with a home run and 3 RBIs on Sunday and has hit safely in six of his last eight games, making him a bat to target daily in the player props market.

Rangers vs. Cubs Betting Odds

Monday 4/7 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Texas Rangers +105 +1.5 -225 O 6 -105 Chicago Cubs -125 -1.5 +185 U 6 -115

Rangers vs. Cubs expert picks and game prediction

With temps near freezing and the wind blowing in, the Cubs will hold a heavy advantage heading into the series opener. While Steele's command isn't where he would like it to be through two starts, the lefty seemed to turn a corner against the A's last time out.

Don't buy into the complete game shutout Eovaldi tossed last time out - Cincy couldn't hit itself out of a wet paper bag then. Chicago's offense will be a different animal. Look for the home team to hold serve and cash in at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Cubs Prediction: Cubs win 4-3

