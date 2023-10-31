Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 4 Predictions, Odds and Picks - October 31 | MLB 2023 Postseason

If there is anything we have learned heading into World Series Game 4, is the unpredictability of the MLB postseason. Both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers have flashed signs of greatness so far in the World Series but also struggled mightily at times.

After picking up the victory in Game 1, the Texas Rangers followed up the victory with a devastating 9-1 loss in Game 2. The pressure entering World Series Game 4 will be on the Arizona Diamondbacks after the Texas Rangers won 3-1 on Monday night.

"Leclerc on lock" - @Rangers

In what could be the make-or-break game of the World Series, the Diamondbacks cannot afford to go down 3-1. Will the Arizona Diamondbacks be crushed by the weight of the game, or will they pick up a victory in front of their home crowd? Here's a closer look at both teams heading into Tuesday night's matchup.

Injuries could play a major factor heading into World Series Game 4

Although the Texas Rangers picked up the victory on Monday night, it came at a cost. Both Max Scherzer and ALCS MVP Adolis Garcia were forced to exit Game 3 with back and side injuries respectively. The premature exits for both players could have a carry-over effect heading into Game 4.

Even though Max Scherzer would not pitch at all in Game 4, it was Jon Gray who came into the game on Monday to replace him. Gray was originally projected to start World Series Game 4, but now it remains to be seen who Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy will use as the club's starting pitcher.

"Oh-oh. Texas Rangers star Adolis Garcia just walked out of the ballpark in street clothes, presumably to undergo tests on his left side." - @BNightengale

More important for both teams is the health status of the ALCS MVP Adolis Garcia. The powerful outfielder was forced to exit Monday night's game following a hard swing that injured his side. There has been no comment on the extent of the injury, but an oblique injury would certainly keep him out of the lineup.

Game 4 advantage: Arizona Diamondbacks

The unpredictability of how the Texas Rangers will approach Game 4 may greatly benefit the Arizona Diamondbacks. With their backs against the wall, and their lineup healthy, it seems that the D-Backs have a good of chance tying up the series.

World Series Game 4 Betting Odds

The current betting odds for Game 4 have the Texas Rangers as the favorites to pick up the victory. According to the online gambling website Betonline.ag, Texas will be the betting favorite yet again. At the time of this writing, the Rangers are a close -110 favorite to pick up the important victory on Tuesday night in Arizona.