Rangers vs. Guardians: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 24, 2025

The Texas Rangers shut out the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2. Jack Leiter pitched well through 7.0 innings while the Rangers' offense scored 10 runs. Both teams have an outside chance of making it to the postseason.
The Rangers, 65-66 and No. 3 in the AL West, are 4.5 games outside the AL Wild Card spots. The Guardians, 64-64 and No. 3 in the AL Central, are just above them and 4.0 games outside the current cutoff.
Rangers vs. Guardians Game 3: Betting Odds & Weather
Time: 2:35 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field
Money Line: Rangers -131, Guardians +110
Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.0 runs
Weather: In domed stadium, not applicable
Rangers vs. Guardians Game 3: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Rangers
- Sam Haggerty: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
- Jake Burger: 10 Day IL (Wrist),
- Evan Carter: 10 Day IL (Wrist),
- Marcus Semien: 10 Day IL (Foot),
- Cole Winn: 15 Day IL (Nerve),
- Jon Gray: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Chris Martin: 15 Day IL (Calf),
- Cody Bradford: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Tyler Mahle: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Josh Sborz: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)
Guardians
- Lane Thomas: 10 Day IL (Foot),
- Ben Lively: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
- John Means: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Andrew Walters: 60 Day IL (Lat),
- Will Brennan: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
- Sam Hentges: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)
Lineups
Rangers
- CF W. Langford R
- SS Corey Seager L
- 2B E. Duran R
- DH Joc Pederson L
- RF A. Garcia R
- C K. Higashioka R
- LF Josh Smith L
- 1B Rowdy Tellez L
- 3B Cody Freeman R
Guardians
- LF Steven Kwan L
- RF D. Schneemann L
- 3B Jose Ramirez S
- DH K. Manzardo L
- C Bo Naylor L
- SS G. Arias R
- 1B C.J. Kayfus L
- 2B B. Rocchio S
- CF A. Martinez S
Rangers vs. Guardians Game 3: Expert picks and Prediction
Guardians' Gavin Williams (8-4, 3.24 ERA) will face off against Rangers' Merrill Kelly (9-7, 3.35 ERA). Both pitchers have strong form heading into the game, with three of their last four starts earning less than two runs for their team. Both starters are also expected to get ample bullpen support. Kelly is expected to have more bullpen support as Texas has a collective ERA of 3.46, best in the MLB.
Both teams' offenses have underperformed this season, ranked No. 25 and No. 27 in runs scored ranking among all 30 teams. The Rangers have a 46-16 record when they have out-hit their opponents. Wyatt Langford has 4 RBIs in the last ten games for Texas, while Jose Ramirez remains Cleveland's biggest at-bat.
Prediction: Rangers 5, Guardians 4
Picks: Rangers ML (-131), Over 8.0 runs