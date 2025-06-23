Rangers vs. Orioles: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 23, 2025

The Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles are set to begin a three-game series on Monday night, as both teams look to turn their season around. Texas comes into this game with a record of 38-40, while Baltimore has only been slightly better at 33-44.

Game 1 of the series will feature an interesting pitching matchup, and the odds for the opener are tight. Here is a look at those odds and some predictions that ought to be made.

Rangers vs. Orioles prediction

Patrick Corbin is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Veteran Patrick Corbin is set to start for the Texas Rangers on Monday night, and he is 4-6 with a 3.91 ERA so far this season. Corbin is going to need to go deep in this game, as the Rangers have a bullpen that has struggled in recent games.

Wyatt Langford leads the Rangers with 13 home runs this season, but Texas has to get better on offense. Texas is dealing with some injuries, but they have enough stars to turn it around.

Cedric Mullins has started to heat up at the plate for the Orioles, as he has belted 12 home runs with 35 RBIs so far. Baltimore has started to play better since their slow start, but they still have ways to go.

Veteran Trevor Rogers will be starting for the Orioles on Monday night, and he is 0-0 with a 3.12 ERA this season. This should be a great matchup, but Texas will get enough offense to win.

Prediction: Texas Rangers 5, Baltimore Orioles 4

Rangers vs. Orioles odds

Money Line: Texas Rangers +110, Baltimore Orioles -130

Run Spread: Rangers +1.5 (-180), Orioles -1.5 (+150)

Total Runs: Over 9.5 (-115), Under 9.5 (-105)

Rangers vs. Orioles injuries

Texas Rangers injury report

Jake Burger (1B): TBD (Left side tightness)

Wyatt Langford (OF): Day to day (Back stiffness)

Nathan Eovaldi (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right triceps fatigue)

Jon Gray (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right wrist fracture)

Josh Smith (UTL): Day to day (Left hamstring tightness)

Josh Sborz (RHP): 60-Day IL (Shoulder debridement surgery)

Tyler Mahle (RHP): TBD (Right shoulder fatigue)

Baltimore Orioles injury report

Maverick Handley (C): TBD (Full body)

Adley Rutschman (C): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

Tyler O'Neill (OF): 10-Day IL (Left shoulder impingement)

Jordan Westburg (INF): TBD (Left index finger sprain)

Jorge Matea (INF/OF): Early July (Left elbow inflammation)

Cade Povich (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left hip inflammation)

Ryan Mountcastle (1B): 10-Day IL (Right hamstring strain)

Rangers vs. Orioles picks

This should be an incredible series, but the Texas Rangers are more likely to win the series opener.

Money Line: Texas Rangers +110

Run Spread: Rangers +1.5 (-180)

Total Runs: Under 9.5 (-105)

