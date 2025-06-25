Rangers vs. Orioles: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 25, 2025

Two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom and his Rangers are looking to claim Game 3 against the gritty Orioles squad in Camden Yards. The two teams have one win apiece after Texas won in extras yesterday.
deGrom has posted a 3-0 record with a 1.80 ERA actoss four starts in June. Meanwhile, his opposite number Brandon Young, will be making just his third start of the year. He owns a 6.23 ERA heading into the matchup against the decorated Cy Young winner.
Rangers vs. Orioles recent form and records
With a 39-41 record, the Rangers are currently fourth in the American League West standings. One of the key struggles for Bruce Bochy's squad has been their batting, as proven by their .657 OPS that ranks third-worst across MLB.
Likewise, the O's themselves aren't faring any better as both of their pitching and batting lineups have sputtered all year long. They're currently at the bottom of the AL East with a 34-45 record and have incurred a -80 run differential.
Rangers vs. Orioles odds
Money Line: TEX (-147), BAL (+134)
Run Spread: TEX -1.5 (-126), BAL +1.5 (+107)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (-104), U 8.5 (-114)
Rangers vs. Pirates injuries
TEX injury report
- Cody Bradford (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Josh Sborz (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Nathan Eovaldi (SP): 15-day IL (triceps)
- Joc Pederson (1B): 10-day IL (hand)
- Jon Gray (SP): 60-day IL (wrist)
- Tyler Mahle (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)
- Jake Burger (1B): 10-day IL (oblique)
BAL injury report
- Ryan Mountcastle (1B): 10-day IL (hamstring)
- Adley Rutschman (C): 10-day IL (abdomen)
- Cody Poteet (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Grayson Rodriguez (SP): 60-day IL (lat, elbow)
- Tyler O'Neill (RF): 10-day IL (shoulder)
- Kyle Bradish (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Jorge Mateo (SS): 10-day IL (elbow)
- Tyler Wells (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Cade Povich (SP): 15-day IL (hip)
Rangers vs. Orioles projected lineup
TEX projected lineup
- Josh Smith (DH)
- Wyatt Langford (LF)
- Corey Seager (SS)
- Marcus Semien (2B)
- Adolis Garcia (RF)
- Evan Carter (CF)
- Ezequiel Duran (1B)
- Josh Jung (3B)
- Jonah Heim (C)
- Jacob deGrom (SP, 7-2 | 2.24 ERA | 87 K)
BAL projected lineup
- Jackson Holliday (2B)
- Jordan Westburg (3B)
- Gunnar Henderson (SS)
- Ryan O'Hearn (1B)
- Ramon Laureano (DH)
- Colton Cowser (LF)
- Cedric Mullins (CF)
- Gary Sanchez (C)
- Dylan Carlson (RF)
- Brandon Young (SP, 0-1 | 6.23 ERA | 9 K)
Rangers vs. Orioles picks and game prediction
The Orioles' woes on offense and defense have made them the underdogs in the series-closer against the Rangers. Texas should comfortably take the game if Jacob deGrom can replicate his past performances this month.
Run Line: TEX -1.5 (-126)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (-104)
Prediction: TEX wins, 5-2