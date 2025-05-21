Rangers vs Yankees: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 21, 2025

The New York Yankees suffered no letdown coming off the "Subway Series" win against the Mets by scoring the 5-2 win in Tuesday's series opener with the Texas Rangers. They'll attempt to win a fifth straight series on Wednesday when the teams go at one another from Yankees Stadium in Game 2.

Ryan Yarbrough will make his third career start donning pinstripes tonight, while the Rangers will counter with Jacob deGrom who will be gunning for a fourth straight win.

Rangers vs. Yankees recent form and records

Texas

The Rangers have had an extremely tough time finding much of any traction in 2025. With just two win streaks logged of at least five wins, Texas currently sits in third place of the AL West standings, three-games in back of the front running Seattle Mariners.

Sitting a single game over .500 at 25-24, the Rangers have been a losing investment for MLB bettors (-$316) with the entirety of the deficit occurring on the road where the team's amassed eight wins through 22 overall tries to sit $559 in the red.

New York

Following the series win against the Mets, the Yankees had tallied four straight series wins since dropping two of three at home to the Tampa Bay Rays in early May. New York has been a force in its own park, winning 16 of 25 overall games earning their supporters a slim $121 return on investment—largely due to routinely being installed heavy favorites.

Winners in nine of their last 12 games, the Yankees hold a 4.5-game lead over the Boston Red Sox atop the AL East standings.

Injuries

Texas

Evan Carter CF 10 Day IL - Undisclosed

Corey Seager SS 10 Day IL - Hamstring

Chris Martin RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Kumar Rocker SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Cody Bradford RP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Jon Gray SP 60 Day IL - Wrist

Josh Sborz RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

New York

Oswaldo Cabrera 3B 10 Day IL - Ankle

Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 10 Day IL - Side

Marcus Stroman SP 15 Day IL - Knee

Giancarlo Stanton DH 60 Day IL - Elbow

JT Brubaker SP 60 Day IL - Ribs

Jake Cousins RP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Luis Gil SP 60 Day IL - Back

Gerrit Cole SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Starting Pitchers

Jacob deGrom (4-1, 2.29 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 39 hits (7 HR) & 13 ER with a 53:11 K/BB ratio in nine 2025 starts.

Worked 8.0 IP of 5 hit (0 HR) 0 ER ball with 7:1 K/BB ratio vs. Astros last start.

2-3 with a 3.58 ERA & 36:10 K/BB ratio in 37.2 career IP thrown vs. the Yankees.

1-0 with a 2.29 ERA and 20:5 K/BB ratio in 14.1 IP on the road in 2025.

Ryan Yarbrough (1-0, 3.70 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 21 hits (4 HR) & 10 ER with a 20:10 K/BB ratio in 10 2025 appearances.

Worked 5.0 IP of 6 hit (1 HR) 2 ER ball with 2:1 K/BB ratio at Athletics last start.

2-2 with a 4.68 ERA & 31:9 K/BB ratio in 32.2 career IP thrown vs. Rangers.

0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 6:6 K/BB ratio in 8.1 IP at home in 2025.

Must-Watch Hitters

Texas

Ryan Yarbrough has been a tough arm for the Rangers' bats to contend with evidenced by his career 31:9 strikeout-to-walk ratio against them. However, he's also the owner of a 4.68 ERA over 32+ innings.

Marcus Semien has been a pitcher's best friend to date evidenced by his 23.1% K rate, but he owns six career hits against the righty with three of those tallies going for extra bases.

New York

It's slim pickings trying to find New York batters that've had success against Jacob deGrom in the past. Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham are the only two players to have taken him yard on the current roster. They're also a combined 4-for-16 lifetime.

Left-handed bats are however having more success against the former Cy Young Award winner, so Ben Rice's player props come off a bit more attractive at those solid plus money returns.

Rangers vs. Yankees MLB 2025 Betting Odds

Wednesday 5/21 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Texas Rangers -105 -1.5 +160 O 7.5 -115 New York Yankees -115 +1.5 -192 U 7.5 -105

Rangers vs. Yankees expert picks and game prediction

The Rangers have come out victorious in each of Jacob deGrom's last four starts. DraftKings Sportsbook is selling him short in this spot making Ryan Yarbrough the slightly heavier favorite. Take advantage of that train of thought, and look for Texas to hang a crooked number en route to evening the series.

Rangers vs. Yankees Prediction: Texas Wins 6-2

