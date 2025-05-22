Rangers vs Yankees: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 22, 2025

The Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees are set to wrap up a three-game series on Thursday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. Texas will be looking to avoid the sweep in this matchup as New York has taken complete control.

The Rangers are coming into this game with a 25-25 record, while the Yankees are now sitting at 29-19 on the year. Here is a look at the odds for this matchup and some predictions to make.

Rangers vs. Yankees prediction

Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers - Source: Imagn

Veteran Nathan Eovaldi will be taking the ball for the Rangers in this matchup. He is 4-2 with a 1.61 ERA this season. Eovaldi has been terrific this season, but keeping the ball in the park is going to be a major focus in this matchup.

Wyatt Langford leads the Rangers with nine home runs, but this is a team that is hitting just .229 on the season. Texas has not hit well in this series, and that's a trend that will continue in the series finale.

Carlos Rodon (5-3, 3.17 ERA) is going to start for the New York Yankees on Thursday, and he has been consistent. New York has a dominant bullpen and they just need Rodon to keep his team in the mix.

Aaron Judge continues to put up huge numbers for the Yankees, as he has 16 home runs and 44 RBIs. This game should be tight, but it's going to be another win for the Yankees.

Prediction: New York Yankees 4, Texas Rangers 3

Rangers vs. Yankees odds

Money Line: Texas Rangers +135, New York Yankees -160

Run Spread: Rangers +1.5 (-160), Yankees -1.5 (+135)

Total Runs: Over 6.5 (-135), Under 6.5 (+115)

Rangers vs. Yankees injuries

Texas Rangers injury report:

Jonah Heim (C): Day-to-day (Nerve injury in right hand)

Chris Martin (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder fatigue)

Evan Carter (OF): 10-Day IL (Right quad strain)

Kumar Rocker (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)

Corey Seager (SS): 10-Day IL (Right hamstring strain)

Cody Bradford (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow sprain)

Jon Gray (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right wrist fracture)

New York Yankees injury report:

JT Brubaker (RHP): 60-Day IL (Fractured ribs)

Jake Cousins (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right forearm strain)

Giancarlo Stanton (DH): 10-Day IL (Torn tendons in both elbows)

Oswaldo Cabrera (3B): 10-Day IL (Left ankle fracture)

Marcus Stroman (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left knee inflammation)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (INF): 10-Day IL (Right oblique strain)

Luis Gil (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right lat strain)

Gerrit Cole (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right elbow ligament tear)

Rangers vs. Yankees picks

This game should be competitive, but it will be another matchup controlled by the Yankees, and they should be the focus when making picks.

Money Line: New York Yankees -160

Run Spread: Texas Rangers +1.5 (-160)

Total Runs: Over 6.5 (-135)

