Ranking the 5 Best Catchers in the MLB

Being an MLB catcher is not easy. When your team wins, you go unnoticed. When your team loses, you often bear the brunt of the blame. The ability to call and catch a good game is criminally underrated.

A good catcher deserves recognition when they showcase their talent like these men have. Today, we are going to take a look at the MLB catchers who are the biggest studs behind the plate

#5 Adley Rutschmann, Baltimore Orioles

The only rookie to make the list, Adley Rutschmann showed what it means to take a leadership role in his rookie year with the Baltimore Orioles. Rutschmann appeared in 113 games behind the plate for the O's last season, hitting 13 home runs and 42 RBIs.

He was also the fifth rookie catcher in history to finish with a WAR above 5.0. Rutschmann finished second in the MLB Rookie of the Year Award voting.

#4 Willson Contreras, St. Louis Cardinals

Any player nominated to replace legendary catcher Yadier Molina has to be good. Willson Contreras is exactly the man that the St. Louis Cardinals want.

"Will Willson Contreras find success in St. Louis? #Cardinals #MLB" - @ Sportskeeda Baseball

The team signed Contreras to a 5-year deal worth $87 million on the heels of Molina's retirement announcement. Contreras has played for the Cubs since 2017 and has had the fourth-highest .OBP of any catcher in the MLB since 2019.

#3 Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays

In 2020, little-known Alejandro Kirk made waves within the Blue Jays, hitting .375 with a home run and three RBIs in nine games. Kirk returned in 2021, hitting eight home runs and 24 RBIs in 60 games.

"The Captain of this Starship. @alejandro_kirk ready for liftoff" - @ Toronto Blue Jays

Kirk became a regular catcher for the Jays in 2022, finishing the year with an average of .285 and 14 home runs. He was named a 2022 MLB All-Star and a Silver Slugger for his breakout hitting and rock-solid abilities behind the plate.

#2 Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are already so stacked that a power-hitting catcher is just icing on the cake. Will Smith solidified his reputation as one of the top catchers in the game during the 2022 season. Smith has 49 home runs and nearly 200 RBIs over his past two seasons. The fact that he has not yet been named an MLB All-Star remains an abiding mystery.

#1 JT Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies were without a doubt the Cindarella story of 2022. They squeaked into the postseason, only to make it all the way to the World Series. JT Realmuto's abilities behind the plate were a big part of the reason why they were able to do that.

"JT Realmuto’s game winning home run in #World Series Game 1 from the stands! @Phillies #RingTheBell" - @ Jeremy Wilusz

Apart from his 22 home runs and 84 RBIs in the regular season, Realmuto came alive in the playoffs. He hit three home runs and six RBIs in 17 games for the Phillies in the postseason, including a 10th-inning jack to win Game 1 of the World Series for his team.

