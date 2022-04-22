Ranking the 5 Best MLB City Connect uniforms featuring the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, and more

The City Connect uniforms are here. If you haven't heard, the MLB is partnering with Nike to sponsor a program in which teams will wear jerseys that creatively portray the teams' respective communities. The themed program was piloted with seven teams showing off their unique colors. This year, seven more will join them.

The jerseys are very different from the norm. So far this season, only two teams have used them in action. However, before the end of the season, all teams who have such jerseys will get a chance to show them off. It is possible that by next season, every MLB team will have their own alternate City Connect uniforms.

Top 5 MLB City Connect uniforms ranked

#5 Los Angeles Dodgers

"Thoughts on the Dodgers Nike City Connect uniforms?" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

The Los Angeles Dodgers are harkening back to their city's Hispanic roots with a Spanish "Los Dodgers" gracing the front of their City Connect uniforms. The Dodgers are one of the seven teams that premieried their jerseys last season. The Dodgers City Connect uniforms feature the always-recognizable Dodgers blue.

#4 Arizona Diamondbacks

Marc Luino @GiraffeNeckMarc Arizona Diamondbacks City Connect jerseys looking fresh Arizona Diamondbacks City Connect jerseys looking fresh 🔥 https://t.co/BPBoJTU1f7

"Arizona Diamondbacks City Connect jerseys looking fresh' - @ Mark Luino

The Arizona Diamondbacks have perfected their sandy desert esthetic through their newly unveiled City Connect uniforms. The jerseys, which are a sandy shade of yellow, also identify with the Hispanic roots of both the fanbase and the state of Arizona. "Los Serpentios" is read across the front of the jerseys, Spanish for "serpents" or "rattlesnakes" that are known to patrol the boiling hot environment of the Arizona desert.

#3 Chicago White Sox

"The @whitesox new Nike City Connect jerseys" - @ ESPN

Anyone who has spent any time in the city of Chicago, Illinois, knows the north-south divide that exists there. The Chicago White Sox play at Guaranteed Rate Field in south Chicago, opposite to the cross-town rival Cubs, who play at Wrigley Field on the north side of Chicago. Southside has been an integral part of the White Sox identity since the team came to be in 1894.

#2 San Francisco Giants

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ San Francisco Giants are the newest team to show off a Nike City Connect uniform!



How you guys feeling about these? San Francisco Giants are the newest team to show off a Nike City Connect uniform!How you guys feeling about these? https://t.co/677Q0DqJvm

"San Francisco Giants are the newest team to show off a Nike City Connect uniform! How do you guys feel about these?" - @ Talkin Baseball

The San Francisco Giants have paid homage to the city's most well-known landmark on their City Connect jerseys. The jerseys, which jettison the Giants orange for a red and white color scheme, feature an outline of San Francisco Bay's iconic and famous Golden Gate Bridge.

#1 Houston Astros

"The Astros are wearing their 'Space City' Nike City Connect uniforms tonight" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

"Houston... we have a jersey!" The Houston Astros have honored the city's proud and rich history of being the control center of the North American Space Agency. The jersey features the term Space City in classic extraterrestrial font. This gives a delightful off-color vibrance to the Astros City Connect jerseys.

What do you think of the Nike pilot unifroms? Think some teams not mentioned here did it better? Let us know below.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt