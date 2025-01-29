Ranking top 10 MLB relief pitchers heading into the 2025 season ft. Bryan Abreu and A.J. Minter

In recent seasons, MLB teams have been attempting to load up on as many high-quality relief pitchers a possible. Although some teams still stick to designated closers, other clubs have resorted to closers by committee, using a number of talent arms to help shut down the game.

Although closers tend to get much of the attention, relief pitchers ahead of them can be just as important. From elite set-up men to consistent multi-inning bullpen arms, there are a number of interesting and dominant relievers heading into the 2025 season.

Here's a closer look at the top 10 relief pitchers heading into the 2025 MLB season

#10 - Porter Hodge

It will be interesting to see how the Chicago Cubs utilize Porter Hodge this upcoming season. After the club acquired Ryan Pressly from the Houston Astros, Hodge may no longer have the reigns as the team's closer, making him an elite reliever with closing experience.

#9 - Andrew Kittredge

Andrew Kittredge has been as reliable at they come throughout his MLB career. He was excellent yet again last season for the St. Louis Cardinals, posting a 2.80 ERA over 70.2 innings of work. Kittredge also finished second in the entire league with 37 holds.

#8 - Jeff Hoffman

Jeff Hoffman might be cheating a bit here since there is a chance that he will become the Toronto Blue Jays closer in 2025. That being said, he thrived in a set-up roll with the Philadelphia Phillies last season, earning the first All-Star selection of his career in the process.

#7 - Aroldis Chapman

Aroldis Chapman is one of the most accomplished closers in MLB history. However, he has been serving more as a set-up man. While he can struggle at times, Chapman is one of the most electric veteran relief pitchers when he is on top of his game. Even though he can give up some runs, he can also rack up strikeouts with the best of them.

#6 - Hunter Gaddis

The Cleveland Guardians have one of the best bullpens in baseball. While All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase gets most of the attention, relief pitchers like Hunter Gaddis were a key piece behind the team's success. After struggling to establish himself as a starter, Gaddis move to the bullpen and was lights out, posting a career best 1.57 ERA through 74.2 innings last season.

#5 - Yennier Cano

Yennier Cano is a force on the mound. At 6'4" Cano can overwhlem batters with his fastball and ability to induce ground balls. The combination of Cano and the returing Felix Bautista make a dangerous duo for the Baltimore Orioles this upcoming season.

#4 - A.J. Minter

For the first time in his career, A.J. Minter will not be pitching for the Atlanta Braves. The veteran signed a two-year, $22 million deal to join the New York Mets and should be a consistent contributor ahead of Edwin Diaz. Minter might not dazzle on the radar gun but he can rack up outs with the best of them.

#3 - Luke Weaver

It was a year to remember for Luke Weaver in 2024. After working his way around the league as a journeyman, Weaver emerged as one of the best relief pitchers in baseball with the New York Yankees. If he can keep that up, he will make a dangerous tandem with new closer Devin Williams.

#2 - Cade Smith

Another member of the incredible Cleveland Guardians bullpen, Cade Smith was impressive in 2024, finishing in the 98th percentile in strikeout percentage and pitching run value according to Baseball Savant. At only 25-years-old, the sky is the limit for Smith heading into 2025.

#1 - Bryan Abreu

Bryan Abreu could be poised for a massive 2025 season with the Houston Astros. With the depature of Ryan Pressly, Abreu will take on an expanded role ahead of closer Josh Hader. Abreu led the majors in holds among relief pitchers with 38 and could increase that number this upcoming season.

