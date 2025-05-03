Rays vs. Yankees: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 3, MLB 2025

The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees are set to square off for Game 2 of their series on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees picked up an impressive 3-0 victory in the series opener, and the Rays will be looking to bounce back.

Ad

Tampa Bay come into this game with a record of 14-18, while New York currently sit at 19-13 for the year. Here is a look at the odds for the second game of the series and a prediction for how this game will play out.

Rays vs. Yankees prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run on Friday - Source: Imagn

Zach Littell will take the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday; he is 1-5 with a 5.03 ERA this season. Littell has significant experience against the Yankees, and he will need to leverage that knowledge to secure a win.

Ad

Trending

Tampa Bay is looking for more offensive power this season, having scored just 27 runs so far. The Rays didn't do much at the plate in the series opener, but they have demonstrated the ability to hit for average.

Aaron Judge continues to post impressive numbers for the New York Yankees, leading the team with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs. Judge received support from Paul Goldschmidt in the series opener, where he launched a long three-run homer.

Ad

Clarke Schmidt will start for the Yankees in this game; he is 0-1 with a 5.52 ERA this season. Schmidt is likely to struggle again, as the Rays are poised to even up the series with a win.

Prediction: Tampa Bay Rays 4, New York Yankees 3

Rays vs. Yankees odds

Money Line: Tampa Bay Rays +155, New York Yankees -185

Run Spread: Rays +1.5 (-125), Yankees -1.5 (+105)

Total Runs: Over 9.5 (-105), Under 9.5 (-115)

Ad

Rays vs. Yankees injuries

Tampa Bay Rays injury report

Josh Lowe (OF): 10-Day IL (Grade 2 right oblique strain)

Jonny DeLuca (OF): 10-Day IL (Right shoulder strain)

Shane McClanahan (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left triceps nerve irritation)

Ha-Seong Kim (SS): 10-Day IL (Right shoulder surgery)

New York Yankees injury report

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (INF): 10-Day IL (Right oblique strain)

DJ LeMahieu (INF): 10-Day IL (Left calf strain)

Giancarlo Stanton (DH): 10-Day IL (Torn tendons in both elbows)

Ad

Clayton Beeter (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right rotator impingement syndrome)

Marcus Stroman (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left knee inflammation)

Luis Gil (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right lat strain)

Gerrit Cole (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right elbow ligament tear)

Rays vs. Yankees picks

The Yankees were able to win the series opener, but this game should be a chance for Tampa Bay to respond. Focus on the Rays when making picks for this matchup.

Ad

Money Line: Tampa Bay Rays +155

Run Spread: Rays +1.5 (-125)

Total Runs: Under 9.5 (-115)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More