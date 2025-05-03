Rays vs. Yankees: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 3, MLB 2025

The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees are set to square off for Game 2 of their series on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees picked up an impressive 3-0 victory in the series opener, and the Rays will be looking to bounce back.
Tampa Bay come into this game with a record of 14-18, while New York currently sit at 19-13 for the year. Here is a look at the odds for the second game of the series and a prediction for how this game will play out.
Rays vs. Yankees prediction
Zach Littell will take the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday; he is 1-5 with a 5.03 ERA this season. Littell has significant experience against the Yankees, and he will need to leverage that knowledge to secure a win.
Tampa Bay is looking for more offensive power this season, having scored just 27 runs so far. The Rays didn't do much at the plate in the series opener, but they have demonstrated the ability to hit for average.
Aaron Judge continues to post impressive numbers for the New York Yankees, leading the team with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs. Judge received support from Paul Goldschmidt in the series opener, where he launched a long three-run homer.
Clarke Schmidt will start for the Yankees in this game; he is 0-1 with a 5.52 ERA this season. Schmidt is likely to struggle again, as the Rays are poised to even up the series with a win.
Prediction: Tampa Bay Rays 4, New York Yankees 3
Rays vs. Yankees odds
Money Line: Tampa Bay Rays +155, New York Yankees -185
Run Spread: Rays +1.5 (-125), Yankees -1.5 (+105)
Total Runs: Over 9.5 (-105), Under 9.5 (-115)
Rays vs. Yankees injuries
Tampa Bay Rays injury report
Josh Lowe (OF): 10-Day IL (Grade 2 right oblique strain)
Jonny DeLuca (OF): 10-Day IL (Right shoulder strain)
Shane McClanahan (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left triceps nerve irritation)
Ha-Seong Kim (SS): 10-Day IL (Right shoulder surgery)
New York Yankees injury report
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (INF): 10-Day IL (Right oblique strain)
DJ LeMahieu (INF): 10-Day IL (Left calf strain)
Giancarlo Stanton (DH): 10-Day IL (Torn tendons in both elbows)
Clayton Beeter (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right rotator impingement syndrome)
Marcus Stroman (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left knee inflammation)
Luis Gil (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right lat strain)
Gerrit Cole (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right elbow ligament tear)
Rays vs. Yankees picks
The Yankees were able to win the series opener, but this game should be a chance for Tampa Bay to respond. Focus on the Rays when making picks for this matchup.
Money Line: Tampa Bay Rays +155
Run Spread: Rays +1.5 (-125)
Total Runs: Under 9.5 (-115)