Reds sign catcher Luke Maile to one-year deal following disappointing 2023 season

The Cincinnati Reds have announced today that they will be re-signing catcher Luke Maile. After a pretty disappointing 2023, the Reds are bringing back their backstop on a one-year deal.

Luke Maile will be signed through the 2024 season, and the Cincinnati Reds will have a club option for the 2025 season. If he can turn it around, they will likely pick up the option and keep him around one more season.

The Reds tweeted:

"Luke's stayin' home! The Reds today re-signed C Luke Maile to a 1-year contract through the 2024 season with a club option for 2025."

However, it's not been a great run for Maile. He only has 1.3 fWAR in the last three seasons combined. He has also never played more than 78 games in a season, and that was his career-high mark in 2023. This was Maile's first year in Cincinnati, but it will not be his last.

Luke Maile hoping for better performance in 2024

Tyler Stephenson is the Cincinatti Reds' starting backstop, so Luke Maile is providing depth for them at this position. The catcher hasn't been a premier performer, though. On offense or defense, he hasn't been spectacular.

His 0.2 fWAR was a pretty mediocre output, even for a backup. His 86 wRC+ was not good, either. His career best marks of 2.1 and 123 came in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

He was decent behind the plate, posting one defensive run saved in 500 innings. That wasn't quite enough to offset the down offensive production, which he showcased in 2021 with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Luke Maile is back with the Cincinnati Reds

Nevertheless, the Reds like him and the veteran presence he brings to the locker room. Despite a bad overall season, Cincinnati wants him back for at least one more year.

He has also played for the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, and Cleveland Guardians during his career. He will want to play well so that the Reds keep him around and continue offering him contracts in the future.