Reds vs. Brewers: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 15, 2025

MLB's best team, the Milwaukee Brewers (76-44), are on the road to face the Cincinnati Reds as they look to extend their 12-game winning streak. They are 25-5 in their last 30 games and 6.0 games clear of any other team in the MLB and on track for a 100+ wins season.

The Cincinnati Reds (64-58) have a little over 20% chance of making the playoffs as per ESPN. The Reds are 0.5 games behind the New York Mets, who occupy the last place in the NL Wild Card standings currently. The Reds are unbeaten in their last three series.

Reds vs. Brewers Game 1: Betting Odds & Weather

Time: Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT at Great American Ball Park

Money Line: Brewers -138, Reds +118

Total Runs: Over/Under is 9 runs

Weather: Sunny, 89 degrees F, 4% precipitation, Wind 2 mph out

Reds vs. Brewers Game 1: Injuries & Lineups

Injuries

Reds

Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger),

Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor),

Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder),

Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm),

Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder),

Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm),

Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers

Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (elbow),

Jacob Misiorowski: 15-Day IL (leg),

Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring),

Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder),

Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb),

Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique),

Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs),

Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Expected Lineups

Reds

CF TJ Friedl L 1B S. Steer R SS E. De La Cruz S DH M. Andujar R LF Gavin Lux L RF Noelvi Marte R C T. Stephenson R 2B Matt McLain R 3B K. Hayes R

Brewers

RF Sal Frelick L LF I. Collins S C W. Contreras R DH C. Yelich L 1B A. Vaughn R 3B Caleb Durbin R 2B Brice Turang L CF B. Perkins S SS Joey Ortiz R

Reds vs. Brewers Game 1: Expert Picks and Prediction

Brewers have so far dominated the regular season matchups, with a 5-2 record. Milwaukee has the 3rd best team ERA in baseball, 3.59, while also having a whopping .292 batting average in the last ten games. During the same stretch. the Reds have collectively pitched to a 3.10 ERA.

Milwaukee has yet to name its starter, while the Reds will have Nick Martinez (10-9, 4.49 ERA). Cincinnati's Noelvi Marte has 7 RBIs in their last 10 outings. Sal Frelick and Christian Yelich will be the key to the Brewers' offense.

Prediction: Brewers 5, Reds 4

Picks: Brewers ML (-138), Under 9.5 runs

