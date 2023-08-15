Jim Edmonds, a former MLB star, had a strained marriage with his ex-wife Meghan King. The two have three children: twin sons Hayes and Hart and daughter Aspen. King and Edmonds filed for divorce in 2018 and finalized it in 2021.

The couple announced their separation four months after Edmonds acknowledged inappropriately messaging another woman during Meghan's second pregnancy. However, in an exclusive statement to Us, he firmly denied having "any type of relationship or physical contact" with the woman.

King and Cuffee Owens exchanged vows in a small family ceremony in October 2021 at Owens' parents' house in Pennsylvania. After around 2.5 months of marriage, King announced that she and Owens, a Los Angeles-based lawyer and the son of Valerie Owens, the president's sister and close advisor, were divorcing.

After their divorce, fans criticized King for leaving Edmonds. Finally, she shut the trollers by replying to them via Instagram.

She said, "My children only receive child support when their father decides he wants to pay".

Meghan King's reply

Relationship between Jim Edmonds and Meghan King

Jim Edmonds, a former MLB player, and Meghan King, a former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, met for the first time in 2013. In 2014, they exchanged vows in a St. Louis, Missouri grand ceremony.

The couple welcomed a daughter named Aspen King Edmonds in 2016 and identical twin boys named Hayes and Hart Edmonds in 2018. However, their marriage had several problems, including arguments and rumors of infidelity.

After being married for five years, Jim and Meghan announced their divorce in June 2019. The two widely traded parties have made and refuted allegations regarding their relationship and parenting following their divorce. In 2021, the divorce became legally final.